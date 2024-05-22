Will Smith recreates ‘Bad Boys’ iconic moment nearly 30 years later

Will Smith is taking it back to 1995!

The Oscar winner, 55, took to Instagram on Tuesday to recreate an iconic moment from the original “Bad Boys” film, which hit theaters over 29 years ago. In the video, Will is shown putting on black sunglasses while dressed in all-black ensemble. He walks up to a black Porsche and sits down before the image changes to a 1995 photo of him sitting in the same Porsche.

“Long time no see 🤍 @badboys,” Smith wrote alongside the video, which follows a popular TikTok and Instagram trend of users recreating photos from the past, set to the chorus of Simple Plan’s “I’m Just A Kid.”

Porsche USA’s official Instagram account commented on the video, writing, “Lowrey back in action! Feels good to be reunited,” in reference to Smith’s Bad Boys character Mike Lowrey.

The Porsche has become somewhat of the signature car for Lowrey and Martin Lawrence’s character, Marcus Burnett, as they are seen driving the luxury vehicles throughout the “Bad Boys” franchise.

Smith and Lawrence will reunite once more for the fourth “Bad Boys” film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” In the action buddy film, detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are forced to go on the run as they investigate corruption within the Miami police department.

“I’m very excited about this one,” Smith told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. “We want it to feel nostalgic, but we also want the characters to be experiencing things that are age-appropriate and experience-appropriate. It’s a challenge to keep it fun and keep it exciting and make sure that the popcorn part is enjoyable, but also letting it be gourmet popcorn. It is popcorn, but it’s definitely got some special sauce on it.”

Co-stars Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Tasha Smith, Ioan Gruffudd, Paola Nuñez, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano join Smith and Lawrence. The co-directors of 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life,” Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, are directing the fourth film with a script written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” hits theaters on June 7.