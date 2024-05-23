Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in new ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ trailer

Eddie Murphy is headed back to Beverly Hills!

On Thursday, Netflix released the first official trailer and first-look images for the upcoming “Beverly Hills Cop III” sequel, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.” Murphy will reprise his role as Detroit detective Axel Foley in the action-comedy film, which also stars Taylour Paige, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Kevin Bacon, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” follows Foley, “who is back on the beat in Beverly Hills,” reads the official synopsis provided by Netflix.

“After his daughter’s life is threatened,” it notes, “she (Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

It’s been 30 years since Murphy appeared on-screen as Foley in 1994’s “Beverly Hills Cop III.” Director Mark Molloy told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview that audiences will see “a different side to Axel Foley” in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

“You’ve got one of the greatest comedians, if not in my eyes, the greatest comedian in the world,” Molloy said about Murphy. “A huge part of my job is to create a space for improvisation to thrive. I always want to get what’s on the page, but when you have someone like Eddie Murphy, you want to let him be free.”

“And as I look back on the film,” Molloy added, “some of the funniest moments in the film is when Eddie is improvising and the audience loves it.”

Murphy will also serve as a producer on the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. Screenwriters Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten penned the sequel, which will be released globally on Netflix on Wednesday, July 3. “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” will also emphasize the distinct differences between Detroit and Beverly Hills, as seen in the first film.

“As we were scouting, going from Detroit to Beverly Hills, the cultural contrast that made Axel a fish out of water in the ’80s still is so vivid,” Molloy told Netflix’s Tudum. “They might just be the two most opposite places in America.”

Check out the first official trailer for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” above and first-look images below.