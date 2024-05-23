Ravens’ Lamar Jackson hopes dropping a few pounds will make him even more agile this upcoming season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A slimmer Lamar Jackson hopes to be even more agile in 2024.

His actual weight at the moment? That’s something of a secret. Jackson acknowledges that he’s lighter but isn’t offering many specifics.

“I’m like two-something right now,” he said Wednesday. “I’ll say it was important enough to be able to move around a little bit extra, that’s all.”

So he’s somewhere between 200 and 299 pounds — not exactly a narrow range. The Ravens currently list their star quarterback at 215, but that’s the same weight they used for him in last year’s media guide. Jackson wouldn’t give a specific target weight he’s shooting for, other than being under 230.

“He’s a pro. He knows what he’s doing,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I mean, I’m sure if he got crazy, if he came here at 250 pounds, I might be a little concerned. If he came here at 150 pounds, I’d probably be a little concerned. But, he’s going to be in there where he needs to be. He’s going to be in great shape and ready to go.”

Jackson’s elusiveness looked just fine last season, when he won his second MVP award and led the Ravens to the league’s best regular-season record.

However, he didn’t have a run of more than 30 yards, the first time that had happened in his career. Jackson was sacked once for every 12.4 pass attempts, which is right in line with his career ratio.

He says it’s been a while since he felt this agile.

“We had COVID that happened to us,” Jackson said. “It slowed us down a little, but I feel great right now.”

Jackson was at Baltimore’s voluntary practice Wednesday. The Ravens will be a different team next season. Among their offseason departures were linebacker Patrick Queen, running back Gus Edwards, pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney and three starters on the offensive line. Baltimore signed free agent running back Derrick Henry and added some more potential help in the draft.

The Ravens lost in the AFC championship game last season to Kansas City, and they’ll open next season on the road against the Chiefs.

“I really don’t care who we play. It really didn’t matter,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, our goal is to make it to the Super Bowl. We lost to them in the playoffs. Just us beating them in the regular season doesn’t really do anything. It just helps us keep stacking up wins to hopefully make it to the playoffs if anything, to try to get in that same position again and hopefully be successful.”

Although the Ravens added Henry, running back Keaton Mitchell isn’t expected back by the start of the season after injuring his knee in December.

“It’s not a comeback during training camp or a first game type of thing. I think we all know that,” Harbaugh said. “So, it’s not right around the corner. We shouldn’t be biting our fingernails, ‘Is he going to get back?’ But, I will say, he’s on schedule, maybe ahead of schedule. He’s doing really well. He’s always got a smile on his face.”

Jackson stayed healthy all season in 2023 after injuries derailed him in 2021 and 2022. He’s not concerned that shedding pounds will affect his ability to withstand the NFL‘s pounding.

He’s also not about to share any of his weight-loss strategies. That comes with a price.

“I’m going to charge for that,” Jackson said. “Because people be doing these little plans and stuff, and they still be having their weight on them — not to offend anyone, nothing like that — but yeah, you’re going to have to pay for that.”