Ayesha and Stephen Curry celebrate the arrival of their baby boy

In the midst of cookouts and Memorial Day weekend festivities, Ayesha and Stephen Curry celebrated their growing family. On Sunday, the couple announced the early arrival of their fourth child together in a joint Instagram post.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!” the caption read. “He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!”

Sharing a black-and-white photo that included the infant’s hand, the couple also revealed their newborn son’s name: Caius Chai Curry. Born on May 11, Caius Chai is the youngest addition to the Curry siblings, joining his sisters Riley, 11 and Ryan, 8, and his brother, Canon, 5.

In March, Ayesha Curry announced her pregnancy in a digital issue of her magazine and lifestyle brand, Sweet July.

“For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done,” Ayesha said, as previously reported by theGrio. “We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.’ And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again.”

In addition to balancing their children’s busy schedules and their own work, the couple reportedly planned the timing of their fourth pregnancy around the 2024 Paris Olympics that the NBA player is set to play in this summer.

“We thought about it ahead of time, which was nice,” Stephen told NBC News. “If the timing didn’t work at a certain month in the fall, we actually would have made a different decision knowing the Olympics were on the radar. So, thankfully, the Lord looked out for us, and if everything goes to plan, I’ll be available this summer.”

Understanding this to be her last pregnancy, Ayesha said that she was making it a point to take things slow and cherish every moment, even the tough symptoms. Similarly, the 35-year-old shared her reaction to learning she was having a “geriatric pregnancy.”

“What’s been interesting has been my doctor’s appointments. I’m in my 30s, and so there’s all this paperwork referring to the experience as a ‘geriatric pregnancy’ and all the concerns that come along with that,” she explained, per People magazine. “I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age and conversations around having children. Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild.”

Despite the medical concerns, Ayesha said that practicing gratitude and grace was pivotal during this pregnancy.

“Gratitude has been prime,” she shared. “I’ve made it a point to not be hard on myself. This time around, I’m giving myself grace.”