How Ayesha Curry is instilling generational beauty rituals with her daughters

Unlike herself at that age, Ayesha Curry says her 11-year-old daughter, Riley, knows what she’s doing in the skincare department. The founder of the recently launched Sweet July Skin admitted to having “no routine as a teenager.”

Ayesha Curry attends the Sundance Film Festival premiere in January of a documentary about her husband, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.” She recently talked about her daughter’s skin care regimen. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

However, the mother of three saw how things changed through her oldest daughter, Riley.

“My oldest [Riley], she’s 11, and she has a full routine for her skin, and she is into it. It’s non-negotiable for her,” Curry told People. “I go in the mornings to wake her up for school, and she’s already up in the bathroom washing her face – toning and putting on the serums and the moisturizers. I’m like, ‘This is incredible.’ She’s learning how to care for herself, but I certainly was not like that at that age.”

Having dealt with skin issues, Curry now takes her skincare routine very seriously and even describes herself as a “skincare junkie.” And Riley is not the only Curry child to practice skincare. The mother of three explained how practicing her night-time skincare routine can turn into a spa day with Riley and her 8-year-old daughter, Ryan. Making the most of these bonding moments, Curry turns it into a “whole experience” with candles and incense, creating a peaceful, fun environment.

“I feel like that’s really cool. We’ll even have nights, the three of us, where they’re like, ‘Can we have a spa night, mommy?’ We’ll get in the bathroom and do the face masks – they love to do the jelly mask that peels off,” Curry told People.

Curry cultivated an appreciation for skincare during her formative years, thanks to the guidance of her mother and grandmother, who instilled invaluable skin lessons.

Natural practices like using aloe vera or tomatoes deeply inspired Curry when creating her Sweet July Skin brand. Rediscovering and embracing her family’s cherished skincare traditions, Curry’s Sweet July Skin uses clean, island-inspired ingredients to create effective nourishing products.

“Throughout my life, I’ve learned a lot about skincare and the natural benefits derived from superfoods like papaya and guava from my mother and grandmother,” Curry said in a press release shared with theGrio.”In pairing those ingredients with proven actives, we’ve developed a skincare experience that is great for your skin but also truly enjoyable. I’m excited to share a little bit of my Jamaican culture with everyone through these products.”

Since the product launched, Curry revealed that her grandmother continues to pitch new natural ingredients like star fruit and other superfoods.

“Everyone’s been on the lookout for new unique ingredients for me, which has been really cool,” she told People.

Ultimately, Curry said, she’s excited to continue the tradition of passing on generational beauty lessons.

“We’re creating memories, but we’re also creating this beautiful ritual that they’ll take with them into their adulthood,” Curry said in the People interview. “I’m excited about that.”

