‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ put on pause after 2 seasons

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” will not return to TV screens any time soon.

The reality show, which follows “a group of young Black professionals vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts,” was not greenlit for a third season, according to Deadline. Bravo did not cancel the series, the outlet reported, but instead put it on hiatus as the network decides what to do next with the show.

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” aired its second season reunion special on Sunday, May 26; the cast had petitioned Bravo for a reunion, in which they resolved quite a few issues from the season.

Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, and Noelle Hughly, who currently star on the show, reunited at the “Watch What Happens Live!” clubhouse to talk through their drama.

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” is a spin-off of “Summer House,” which follows “New York City professionals renting a house to party every weekend over the summer,” according to Deadline.

The “Martha’s Vineyard” cast experienced a few major developments recently. Mitchum announced his engagement to fiancé Donald Cooley in April and castmate Ellis Cooper welcomed her first child, Silas “Si” Geplay Cooper Jr., with her husband, Silas Cooper, in February.

“I really tried to conceal my pregnancy as long as I could leading up to BravoCon,” Ellis Cooper told TODAY.com. “I had no expectations going into filming. It was interesting week to week to see how my body was changing.”

Recommended Stories

Ellis Cooper added that she “definitely used that pregnancy card, full stop,” during filming, saying that she put her castmates to work as the pregnant woman on the show. “‘Hey, can you grab me this? I’m so hungry. I’m so tired. Could you give me that blanket?,’” she said as an example of her requests. “It was nice. It was very nice.”

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” may be on pause, but that doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. Bravo has resumed shows on hiatus before, bringing back “The Real Housewives of Miami” in 2021, eight years after being off air, according to Deadline.