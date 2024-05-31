‘The Vince Staples Show’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix

“The Vince Staples Show” is headed back to your TV screen.

Netflix announced on Thursday that the comedy series, created by and starring Vince Staples, has been renewed for a second season, per The Hollywood Reporter. The first season was executive produced by Kenya Barris and consisted of five episodes, but the episode limit for season 2 is unknown.

“The Vince Staples Show is back! The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for season two,” Staples told THR. “Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!”

Netflix content executive Jasmyn Lawson echoed Staples’ sentiments on X (Twitter), writing, “Feeling extremely blessed to have a job making TV that people love. Black TV, at that!! The Vince Staples Show Season 2, it’s real bby.”

Staples joins Barris as an executive producer on the show, which also stars “The Wood” actor Duane Finley and Kareem J. Grimes. Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth are recurring guest stars on the series.

Staples opened up about the show’s success in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. He told the publication that he is “grateful” for the experience and “very happy that people embraced it.”

“I got to do something that isn’t really done on that network, or just done in general, with trying to break format and conventional comedy,” he told the magazine. I’m just trying some new things.

“I don’t really make things that people [enjoy] like that, just to be honest,” he added. “I think I have a niche fan base. I’ve never had an extreme level of success. So, I’m always open to people not liking something or it not [being digested] right. I was honestly surprised by the way that it was received. I just feel like this show went very well, and especially for first-time writing, first-time producing, first-time starring in all of these things, I’m grateful for that.”

Filming for season 2 will begin on an undetermined date.