Coco Gauff reaches the French Open semifinals in doubles in addition to singles

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion in singles, and Katerina Siniakova won their doubles quarterfinal 6-0, 6-2 against Miyu Kato and Nadiia Kichenok.

Jun 6, 2024
Coco Gauff celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament Tuesday against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (Photo: Thibault Camus/AP)

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff reached the French Open semifinals in doubles on Wednesday, a day after getting that far in singles.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion in singles, and Katerina Siniakova won their doubles quarterfinal 6-0, 6-2 against Miyu Kato and Nadiia Kichenok.

Gauff and Siniakova have yet to drop a set in the tournament and will face Americans Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk on Friday.

Recommended Stories

Sports

Coco Gauff reaches the French Open semifinals in doubles in addition to singles

Television

NBC’s Olympics betting on stars like Snoop Dogg, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to drive viewership

News

Appeals court halts Trump’s Georgia case during appeal of order allowing Willis to stay on case

Lifestyle

Michael B. Jordan wants you to move your body with community

Entertainment

Martin Lawrence addresses rumors about his health: ‘I’m blessed’

Entertainment

In my book, the best hip-hop album of all time is ‘De La Soul Is Dead’

Entertainment

Flavor Flav orders entire Red Lobster menu to save restaurant after bankruptcy: ‘Save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits’

Lifestyle

Eboni K. Williams is expecting her first child

This is Gauff’s third straight appearance in the doubles semifinals at Roland Garros. She has yet to win the title. In 2022 and 2023, Gauff’s partner was Jessica Pegula, who withdrew from this year’s French Open.

Siniakova, who is from the Czech Republic, owns a career Grand Slam in women’s doubles with Barbora Krejcikova.

Gauff beat Ons Jabeur in three sets in the singles quarterfinals on Tuesday, and the 20-year-old American will face No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Thursday for a spot in that final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE