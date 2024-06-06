Kerry Washington pokes fun at Tony Goldwyn friendship with ‘Black Wife Effect’ post: ‘I’ve upgraded your life’

Kerry Washington knows how social media likes to gossip and she’s taking it all in stride.

The actress poked fun at the constant chatter about her friendship with former co-star Tony Goldwyn with a “Black Wife Effect” Instagram post about their “Scandal” characters. The Black Wife Effect social media trend shows how romantic partners upgraded their lives, style, and/or career after marrying a Black woman.

Washington shared a montage of photos of Goldwyn in his early years, before he appeared alongside her on “Scandal,” and photos of him when he starred on the hit show, where he played Olivia Pope’s love interest President Grant Fitzgerald.

“Tony! I’ve upgraded your life in so many ways #BlackWifeEffect, and today I’m adding one more,” Washington captioned the video.

“Go upgrade your voter registration status to REGISTERED 😜. Love you!!!!!! #RegisterAFriendDay #Olitz,” she added, encouraging her followers to register to vote for the upcoming 2024 election.

Goldwyn responded to the post, writing, “I’d be lost without you kw…🤣 Registering NOW!🙌❤️.”

Washington and Goldyn have maintained a strong friendship since their Shondaland show ended in 2018. Premiering in 2012, “Scandal” broke the mold with its large fan base and weekly trending topics on X (formerly known as Twitter). Washington won the Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in 2013 and 2014 for her role as Washington D.C. fixer Olivia Pope.

The actress was also nominated for an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and SAG Award for her performance during the series’ seven-season run. “Scandal” fans were torn on how they felt about Olivia and Fitz’s relationship on the show, with some rooting for the couple and others hating the pairing. Washington told Entertainment Weekly at the time that she loved the fan debates.

“There are people who don’t really think Olivia and Fitz should be together,” Washington said during a 2015 interview. “Whether they’re Olake [Olivia and Jake] or whether they just don’t think it’s the healthiest relationship … there’s a lot of voices out there. But I really love that our fans are invested emotionally, and I’m excited to be on the roller coaster with them. There will be some people that are thrilled and some people that are sick to their stomachs — and I’m in for all of it!”