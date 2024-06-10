Megan Thee Stallion fights back tears over possible release of AI-generated sex tape

Megan Thee Stallion was overcome with emotion during her tour stop in Tampa, Florida, after reports of an alleged AI-generated sex tape featuring her likeness.

In a video posted by a fan, the 29-year-old rapper is shown putting her head down and taking a moment to collect herself before performing her No. 1 song “Cobra” at Amalie Arena on Saturday night. In the video, Megan struggles to rap the song, waving her face with her hands and covering her eyes, seemingly to keep herself from crying.

Megan’s emotional moment came after reports of a deepfake video that allegedly shows her likeness participating in sexual acts. Deepfakes are videos, pictures or audio clips “made with artificial intelligence to look real,” according to the BBC.

Megan Thee Stallion said detractors were “going too far,” though she didn’t directly address reported AI-generated images of her. Above, the entertainer attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Gala last month in New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Megan took to X (Twitter) earlier on Saturday to seemingly address the tape, which she referred to as “fake.”

“It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning,” she wrote on the social media platform. “Yall going too far, Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it.”

Megan has not yet spoken about her vulnerable moment on stage, but did thank her fans in Tampa in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

“TAMPA HOTTIES 🥹🥹🥹🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 Thank you i love yall! Thee energy was everything! Love you hotties 💙,” she wrote alongside a video montage of the concert.

Megan is in the midst of her nationwide Hot Girl Summer Tour, which includes stops in Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Memphis, Philadelphia and elsewhere. The Houston native announced her new self-titled album during her stop in Atlanta on June 2.

She revealed the album’s cover art in a post on Instagram following her announcement. On the cover, Megan is seen hanging upside down as she comes out of a butterfly cocoon. She’s in what looks to be the lobby of a building, and a huge “M” is embossed across the image behind her.

Megan explained her use of animal imagery in an interview with L’Officiel, referring to her snake-themed singles from the new album.

“This is just what everybody sees right now,” she shared in the May cover story. “Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album]. We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in Western culture. Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality. I’m not really a person that’s like, Oh my God, sunshine and just super bubbly, happy. I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because … it’s kind of like an antihero.”

The album will be released on June 28 under Megan Thee Stallion’s production company, Hot Girl Productions.

Correction, 6/10/2024, 3:50 p.m ET: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Megan Thee Stallion’s age. Megan is 29 years old. The story has been updated.