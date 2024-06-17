Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock among comedians who visited Pope Francis

Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock and several other comedians brought their individual brands of humor to the Vatican recently.

“The View” host, 68, and the “Rustin” actor, 59, were joined by fellow stars Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Conan O’Brien, Jim Gaffigan and Tig Notaro on a visit to meet with Pope Francis on Friday. The Pope hosted 105 comedians in an effort to show the importance of comedy, according to The New York Times.

“You manage to make people smile even while dealing with problems and events, large and small,” the Pope said about one of the “miracles” of humor. “You denounce abuses of power, you give voice to forgotten situations, you point out inappropriate behavior.

“Remember this,” he told the comedians. “When you manage to bring intelligent smiles to the lips of even a single spectator, you also make God smile.”

Pope Francis meets with artists from the world of humor on June 14, 2024 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images) –

The meeting was meant to “establish a link between the Catholic Church and comic artists,” according to event organizer Dicastery for Culture and Education, per Jesuit magazine America Media.

Goldberg and several other comics spoke with the local press following the visit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The EGOT winner was asked if she invited the Pope to star in “Sister Act 3,” to which she replied, “I didn’t think it was the right place to bring it up, but I’ll probably send an email.”

The Pope usually sits “in front of the groups he meets with for a group photo before leaving his audiences,” American Media reported, but this time, Rock jumped up right behind the Pope as he turned around. His fellow comedians quickly followed suit, making for one epic group photo.

Pope Francis added that people “can also laugh at God, just as we play and joke with those we love.”

“You unite people because laughter is contagious,” he concluded. “I ask you to please pray for me: For, with a smile, not against,” THR reported.