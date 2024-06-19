Extraordinary times call for extraordinary people. These 10 rose to the occasion.

Everyday heroes are all around, and they’re truly making the world a better place.

No mission is too small for these heroes. That includes converting a van into a mobile health clinic offering free routine checkups in rural Ghanaian communities; developing a “dream incubator” to amplify Black-women-owned businesses in the nation’s capital; and fighting head-on against Florida’s restrictions on teaching Black history in schools by simply touring historic sites.

These are just a few small examples of the Herculean efforts made by this year’s 10 honorees for TheGrio 2024 Heroes Award.

The annual award shines a light on leaders who positively impact our communities, culture and the world.

Meet the 10 honorees for TheGrio Heroes Award for 2024!

Osei Boateng, Founder, OKB Hope Foundation

Through his OKB Foundation, Osei Boateng has been delivering medical services and health education to the most remote and rural Ghanaian communities. His medical team set out each week in a van converted into a health clinic, offering free routine checkups.

Rhiannon Carnes, co-founder and executive director, Ohio Women’s Alliance

Rhiannon Carnes founded the Ohio Women’s Alliance, the only Black-led organization within a statewide coalition that spearheaded a campaign and eventual passage of a constitutional amendment safeguarding reproductive rights. This effort made Ohio the seventh state in the nation to approve such an amendment.

Marvin Dunn, founder and president, Miami Center for Racial Justice

Marvin Dunn, a historian and activist, has led the fight against Florida’s Stop WOKE Act with his “Teach the Truth” tours and “Teach No Lies” marches. Dunn, who is planning to build a “peace house” on the land in memory of the Rosewood Massacre, has been verbally and physically attacked for his activism.

Angela Ferrell-Zabala, executive director, Moms Demand Action

As the first executive director of Moms Demand Action, Angela Ferrell-Zabala leads one of the nation’s largest gun safety organizations. She took over amid a surge in gun violence in the U.S. With that, Ferrell-Zabala has since focused on broadening MDA’s mission and efforts. That includes making gun makers accountable for gun safety, supporting programs and initiatives in communities most impacted by gun violence and building up the next generation of leaders.

Angel Gregorio, entrepreneur and activist, Black + Forth

Angel Gregorio transformed a 7,500-square-foot lot into a retail oasis to provide an affordable commercial space in D.C. for Black businesses, particularly to amplify Black women entrepreneurs. She also hosts a farmers’ market twice a month, which kicked off in April.

Jacqueline Hubbard, president, Association for the Study of African American Life and History-St. Petersburg Chapter

Jacqueline Hubbard and ASALH St. Petersburg Chapter took a page of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) playbook and re-launched Freedom Schools as a response to Florida’s new standards on how to address Black history in schools under the Stop WOKE Act.

Chris “CJ” Matthews, founder and global kid activist, Blankies 4 My Friends

At age 5, Chris “CJ” Matthews launched his nonprofit, Blankies 4 My Friends, which has been providing thousands of warm blankets, socks, books, and more to sick and displaced children nationwide.

Kwane Stewart, co-founder and board president, Project Street Vet

Since 2011, Kwane Stewart has walked the streets of San Diego offering medical care to pets of people experiencing homelessness. Through his nonprofit Project Street Vet launched in 2020, he expanded his mission, offering support in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Atlanta, Orlando, and New York

Mychal Threets, librarian

From his viral TikTok videos and Instagram reels, Mychal Threets became a social media sensation advocating for local libraries and the love of reading. Lauded as “A modern-day Mr. Rogers meets LeVar Burton,” Threets currently serves as the resident librarian for PBS and the literacy ambassador for the Children Literacy Initiative.

Jabee Williams, executive director, LiveFree OKC

Jabee Williams launched Live Free OKC, the city’s first initiative dedicated to building peace and reducing gun violence. Community activism isn’t new for Williams, who has held food and toy drives for his northeast community.