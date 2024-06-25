Vivica A. Fox reveals new movie with Jussie Smollett as she dishes on 60th birthday

Vivica A. Fox has a lot to celebrate. Next month, the actress celebrates her 60th birthday and she couldn’t be more excited.

Fox opened up about entering her sixth decade and how she plans to celebrate her special day while speaking with People at Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love 5-Year Anniversary Special on Saturday, June 22.

“I am so comfortable in the skin that I’m in,” she told the publication. “I am so at peace with turning 60. I mean, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh my God,’ but I feel like I’m going to be sizzling at 60, even sexier at 70 and awesome at 80. Lord willing.”

Fox typically celebrates her birthday in Jamaica with 30 friends, but this year, she plans to travel to her hometown of Indianapolis to spend the day with family. The actress said that she has “everything already together” as far as plans go.

“My mother’s getting elderly and we wanted to make sure that we celebrate at home with her because she isn’t able to go to Jamaica,” she explained, adding, “And it’s funny, because she goes, ‘Y’all going to the islands this year, baby?’ And I said, ‘No, we’re not. We’re going to be home.’ And she goes, ‘Great. Do I get to come to the party?’ And I said, ‘Yes, you do, Mom.’”

(Left to right) Jussie Smollett and Vivica A. Fox speak on a panel during Black Owned Media Weekend at The Beacon Detroit on June 7, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. –

Fox’s 60th birthday isn’t the only thing she’s celebrating this year. The “Two Can Play That Game” star is working on a new movie with her “Empire” co-star Jussie Smollett, who she says she has a “special bond” with. The film, which Smollet will direct, will be one of his first projects after being found guilty of faking a hate crime against himself in 2019, theGrio previously reported.

“We’ve known each other for a very long time, and I call him nephew because we’ve talked through the good, bad and everything,” Fox shared with People. “And the main thing is that it’s good to see my friend smiling again. That’s the main thing that’s important to me. But he is my director of our new film that’s coming out called ‘The Lost Holliday.’ And can I tell you, I was so thrilled to read the comments. Everyone deserves a second chance.”

Fox added that she invited Smollett to Indianapolis for her birthday celebration, along with “some other friends.”

“I’ve just got the invitation together that I’m going to be passing out next week, but I already let him know that he’s invited and he’s excited,” Fox said.