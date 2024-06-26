Sprinter Noah Lyles and Snoop Dogg help NBC post best track trials ratings in 12 years

Viewership for Sunday night's presentation of the trials peaked at 5.7 million viewers at around the time Lyles was stepping on the track.

Jun 26, 2024
Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Sunday in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo: George Walker IV/AP)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The combination of Noah Lyles, Snoop Dogg and 16-year-old Quincy Wilson running for a spot in the Olympics lifted NBC to its largest audience for the U.S. track trials since 2012, according to Nielsen.

Viewership for the Sunday night presentation of the trials peaked at 5.7 million viewers at around the time Lyles was stepping on the track for his victory in the 100-meter final.

On Saturday night, the show highlighted by Sha’Carri Richardson‘s victory in the 100 averaged 4.1 million viewers, which marked a 41% increase over the same Saturday night for the 2021 trials.

Richardson won on that night as well, but her name recognition has grown since she was stripped of that title after a positive test for marijuana.

NBC has brought Snoop Dogg into the mix for its Olympic coverage, and he has provided some entertaining moments at the trials, including when he met Lyles before Sunday night’s race and handed him a briefcase holding the sprinter’s red track suit and Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards.

Snoop also ran a 200 (in 34.44 seconds) with the help of NBC analyst Ato Boldon and former national champion Wallace Spearmon.

