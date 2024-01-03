Snoop Dogg joins NBC as a commentator for the Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg continues to expand his already impressive resume.

According to Sports Illustrated, the beloved rapper, actor, cereal maker, wine entrepreneur and Death Row Records owner – whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. – will be a prime-time analyst for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Games are slated for kick-off with an opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.

Snoop Dogg attends the MTV VMAs in 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. The rapper and actor will be a prime-time analyst for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness.”

SI reported Snoop Dogg appeared among several athletes in an advertisement for NBC’s Olympics coverage during the Green Bay Packers’ 33-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

The forthcoming career move follows Snoop’s acclaimed streaming-only commentary of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, delivered with comedian Kevin Hart on Peacock.

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix,” the rapper added in his statement, according to SI. “It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.”

