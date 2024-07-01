Ayo Edebiri, Wendell Pierce among 2024 AAFCA TV Honors winners

Black talent will reign supreme at the 6th Annual AAFCA TV Honors with actors like Ayo Edebiri and Wendell Pierce taking home awards.

The African American Film Critics Association announced the winners, who are rewarded for distinguished achievements in television and streaming, in a press release on Monday. Edebiri, who stars as Sydney on the hit FX series “The Bear,” won the AAFCA’s Best TV Acting (female) Award for her performance. Pierce took home the trophy for Best TV Acting (male) for his role as Captain Wagner on the CBS comedy-drama “Elsbeth.”

Other winners include the National Geographic Network’s “Genius: MLK/X” for Best Limited Series/Special, Lena Waithe’s “The Chi” for Best TV Drama, and Hulu’s “UnPrisoned” for Best TV Comedy.

Wendell Pierce attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) –

The AAFCA will hand out five special achievement awards this year. Hollywood veteran Glynn Turman is being honored with the Legacy Award, comedian Michelle Buteau will receive the Trailblazing Award, and “All American” executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll will be rewarded with the Salute to Excellence Award. Other honorees include the Starz’ “Power” Universe, which will receive the Impact Award, and the streaming network Tubi, which will be presented with the Ally Award.

“The 2024 AAFCA TV Honors class is a powerful testament to the exceptional range of Black talent in television today,” AAFCA President and Co-Founder Gil Robertson said in a press release. “From the legendary Glynn Turman, whose six-decade career continues to inspire, to rising stars and innovative storytellers, this group exemplifies excellence across the board. We’re honored to recognize their achievements and celebrate their commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling. They make us all better.”

The 2024 AAFCA winners and honorees will be recognized at an invitation-only event on Aug. 24 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, per the press release.

Check out the full winners list below:

BEST DOCUMENTARY – “Black Twitter: A People’s History”

BEST ENSEMBLE – “Masters of the Air”

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL – “Genius: MLK/X”

BEST NEW SHOW – “Bookie”

BEST TV ACTING (Female) – Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

BEST TV ACTING (Male) – Wendell Pierce (“Elsbeth”)

BEST TV COMEDY – “UnPrisoned”

BEST TV DIRECTING – Channing Godfrey Peoples (“Genius: MLK/X” – Episode 401 “Graduation”)

BEST TV DRAMA – “The Chi”

BEST WRITING – “The Bear”

BREAKOUT STAR – Josiah Cross (“Masters of the Air”)