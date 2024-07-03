‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star Keke Jabbar dies at 42

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” reality TV personality Keke Jabbar has died at the age of 42, her family announced on Tuesday.

Jabbar died “peacefully at home surrounded in love,” the family shared in a statement to YouTube vlogger Marcella Speaks, who was the first to report the news.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke,” the statement reads. “She passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter, and she will be sorely missed. At this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss! The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family.”

Jabbar’s cousin and “Huntsville” castmate LaTisha Moore Scott took to social media to share her grief over the reality star’s passing.

“At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss!” Scott wrote on Instagram. “This is hard for our Family!!!!!”

Jabbar was previously accused of hard drug use and “using someone else’s urine to pass a drug test,” according to Deadline. She denied the allegations while appearing on the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion” earlier this year.

“I’ve never taken any kind of hard drug,” Jabbar said after being confronted by the show’s producer Carlos King per Deadline. “I’ve never taken anything, heroin, cocaine, crack… I’ve never taken anything like that.”

Jabbar went on to say that she was sober throughout the filming of the show. The OWN reality star recently posted on social media about her son Amaree’s graduation, congratulating him for his accomplishment, according to Us Weekly.

Jabbar leaves behind Amaree, son Ace, daughter Aubree, and husband Ameen Jabbar, per the publication.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” “follows three high-powered African-American couples who are longtime friends who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama, through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group,” Deadline reported.