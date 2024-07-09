Halle Berry to join Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian in Ryan Murphy legal series

Ryan Murphy has tapped Halle Berry to star alongside Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close in an upcoming legal drama.

Berry and Close will appear in “All’s Fair,” which will stream on Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Academy Award winner will serve as an executive producer on the project, joining executive producers Kardashian, Murphy, and Close.

Details about Berry’s role have not yet been shared. The series is described as “a glossy and sexy procedural in which Kardashian — who worked with Murphy on the most recent season of “American Horror Story”— plays a top divorce attorney at an all-woman L.A. law firm,” THR reported.

Halle Berry attends Lionsgate’s CinemaCon Presentation and Reception at Caesars Palace on April 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Lionsgate) –

“All’s Fair” will be Berry’s first TV series role since 2015. The “Bruised” actress previously starred in the CBS drama “Extant,” which ran for two seasons. Berry is considered to be one of Hollywood’s A-list actresses, having starred in hit films like “Swordfish,” “John Wick: Chapter 3,” “Die Another Day,” and “Monster’s Ball,” the latter of which won her an Oscar for Best Actress in 2001.

Berry told theGrio in a 2021 interview that she had to “fight for everything I’ve achieved in life.”

“Nothing has ever been given to me,” the actress shared at the time. “I also want [fans] to know that, you know, we’re all fractured and we’re all broken. We come from families of origin that are not perfect, but it doesn’t matter if that’s your beginning. We all can find redemption, we can find forgiveness, we can achieve whatever we set out to achieve; that all things are possible.”

Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken co-created “All’s Fair” with Murphy.

Baitz and Baken join Berry, Murphy, and Close as executive producers alongside writers Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene and Richard Levine; and Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Holly Jeter, per THR.

Berry is repped by WME, Johnson Shapiro, The Lede Company and Range Media Partners.