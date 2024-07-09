Watch: Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden’s health and rallying support

Monday’s White House press briefing was inundated with questions about President Joe Biden‘s neurological health as he rallies the troops in the midst of a tough campaign season and days before the Republican National Convention. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who referred theGrio’s inquiries about Biden’s neurological health to his physical exam results released in February, assured that the president would continue to “get out there” and make his case to voters as the Democratic nominee. The Biden spokesperson said the president has a “robust plan” in the days and months leading up to the Nov. 5 election, adding, “There’s a stark difference from what we’ve been doing and what the other side is doing.” She continued, “The president is committed … he wants to engage directly with the American people.”

