Watch: Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden’s health and rallying support

The White House press secretary said the president will continue to "get out there" in communities amid concerns about his viability as the Democratic nominee.

Jul 9, 2024

Monday’s White House press briefing was inundated with questions about President Joe Biden‘s neurological health as he rallies the troops in the midst of a tough campaign season and days before the Republican National Convention. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who referred theGrio’s inquiries about Biden’s neurological health to his physical exam results released in February, assured that the president would continue to “get out there” and make his case to voters as the Democratic nominee. The Biden spokesperson said the president has a “robust plan” in the days and months leading up to the Nov. 5 election, adding, “There’s a stark difference from what we’ve been doing and what the other side is doing.” She continued, “The president is committed … he wants to engage directly with the American people.”

Recommended Stories

Politics

Watch: Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden’s health and rallying support

Politics

‘DEI’ and ‘incompetent’ attacks on Harris slammed as racist, sexist and out of touch

Politics

Watch: Historic poll of Black voters finds Harris has higher approval than Biden

Politics

Why these Black voters won’t give up on Joe Biden

Politics

‘I’m scared as s–t’: Justice Jackson, Black leaders explain why Supreme Court granting Trump immunity is dangerous

Politics

Voters may be stuck with Biden, but Democrats shouldn’t pretend we didn’t see what we saw during the debates

Politics

‘What the hell is a Black job?!’: Making sense of Trump and Biden’s debate spar over Black voters

Politics

What Biden needs to say to persuade Black voters at presidential debate

SHARE THIS ARTICLE