Whoopi Goldberg calls out Democrats for ‘publicly’ sparring over Biden, criticizing his age: ‘Pissed me off’

Whoopi Goldberg is not a fan of the public pressure President Joe Biden faced from Democratic leadership over his reelection campaign.

The Oscar winner, 68, reacted to Biden’s exit from the 2024 presidential race while appearing on “The View” on Monday following the president’s announcement that he will no longer seek the Democratic party’s nomination.

“I would’ve preferred my Democrats to not do this publicly and in everybody’s face,” Goldberg said about the reported fighting within the Democratic party over Biden’s campaign. “What it did was it had us sitting having to talk about this endlessly…I know the American people, regardless of who the nominee will be, it’s going to be up to the people.”

Goldberg’s “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with her sentiments. Hostin shared that she “wasn’t comfortable with the cannibalization” she witnessed within the Democratic party, but praised Biden for his presidency and making a decision that felt right for him.

“It shows what a patriot he is. It shows he can put his country before his ego,” Hostin said. “He has such a great record as president. History will note him as one of the greatest presidents that we’ve had. I really do believe that. But I wasn’t comfortable with the notion that people were forcing him out. I wasn’t comfortable with the cannibalization I saw within the Democratic party. But I am comfortable if he made this decision with his inner circle and family and decided to do it on his own.”

Goldberg also called out critics of Biden who expressed concerns over his age and capability, according to Entertainment Weekly. The actress said she was “bored” by the conversation, adding that the discussion over his age “really pissed me off.”

“I’m bored by it, and I’ll tell you why,” Goldberg said. “The messaging that we’ve put out to people over a certain age is horrific. We’ve basically said, you know what, we kind of think if you’re over a certain age, you don’t really have what it takes to do the job that you’re doing. That’s the messaging that we’ve put out. So, I’m bored by hearing that.”

Goldberg also touched on Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. The vice president announced her run for president on social media on Sunday, July 21, shortly after Biden endorsed her in a post on X (Twitter).

“[I’m] also bored by people saying, ‘Well, you know, it’s the next generation.’ It’s still an unknown,” Goldberg said. “We can believe what we like to believe. I love Kamala, and have defended her from day one, I know she can do the job.”

Goldberg concluded by doubling down on her opinion on Biden, adding, “Again, it’s saying to people of a certain age, because that’s what the messaging has been: You’re old, you’re doddering. It really pissed me off — not because I’m as close [in age], but because I felt it was disrespectful.”