Watch: 5 questions with Towanda and Trina Braxton

It’s been over three years since “Braxton Family Values” ended, and a lot has changed for the Braxton family. The Braxtons: Toni, Tamar, Trina, Towanda, and the matriarch of the family, Dr. Evelyn Braxton, are dealing with the loss of sister Traci after her battle with esophageal cancer in 2022. Their new series “The Braxtons” offers viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows.

Towanda and Trina Braxton stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions,” where we go one-on-one with some of today’s most prominent tastemakers. The duo discussed what to expect from this series, which sister gives the best advice, their guilty pleasures, and more. They describe this season as “extremely vulnerable,” but they want to thank the viewers for tuning in.

“We understand that they’re grieving Traci as well,” Towanda Braxton shared.

“The Braxtons” premieres every Friday at 9:30 p.m. on WEtv and ALLBLK. Watch the interview below and head to theGrio.com for more “5 Questions.”