Tia Mowry opens up about the healing process of her divorce from Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry has discovered parts of post-divorce healing that aren’t “often discussed.”

A year after her divorce from actor Cory Hardrict was finalized, the actress-entrepreneur opened up about what recovery looks like for her and invited others to share their stories in a recent video posted to Instagram.

“As women, we take our power back by sharing our stories and bringing any deep shame we hold from this experience into the light,” she said.

The video features a montage of photos and videos of Mowry throughout the past year with her children, at photo shoots, and living life with a voiceover candidly narrating how the healing process has been.

“Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey,” she began as the video opened with a shot of her reflecting while journaling in bed. “I found that through the process, divorce isn’t a place where we arrive. It’s entering a new chapter of life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook.”

She continued by noting the ups and downs and “waves of emotions” that ebb and flow.

“It’s a side of divorce that isn’t often discussed, especially when there are kids involved,” she said.

The video montage features several shots of the mother of two bonding with her children, daughter Cairo, 5, and son, Cree, 12, whom she shares with Hardrict.

“You strive to be a role model, teaching them resilience and self-care,” she added. “You try different things to soothe and release emotional build-up with exercise, journaling your thoughts, meditation, and seeking therapy to cope with the breakup and the dreams you had for the future.”

The “Sister Sister” alum said ultimately, she has found the old cliché of “time heals all wounds” to be true.

After 14 years together, Mowry, citing irreconcilable differences, announced she and Hardrict were getting a divorce in October 2022.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the “The Game” star captioned a black-and-white picture of her and Hardrict on Instagram.

Their divorce was finalized in April 2023; in a post made later that year, the actress addressed rumors the two were potentially reuniting and opened up about the challenges of dating.

She noted in the post’s caption, “Just because the dating life is complicated doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me.”

The recent video update found Mowry looking to the future, adding that she hopes she’ll be able to look back on this time with “nothing but warmth and gratitude for the beautiful children brought into my life and a stronger version of myself that emerged from the experience.”

She concluded by inviting others going through divorce to share their experiences, “because there’s power in dialogue.”

