Denzel Washington says there are ‘few films left for me to make that I’m interested in’ after ‘Gladiator II’

Denzel Washington is looking for inspiration in the next chapter of his career.

The Oscar winner revealed in a recent interview with Empire Magazine that there are “very few” movies that draw his interest after more than 40 years in the film industry. Washington added it was director Ridley Scott, who he worked with on 2007’s “American Gangster,” who “inspired” him to star in “Gladiator II.”

“There are very few films left for me to make that I’m interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley,” Washington told the publication.

Denzel Washington plays Macrinus in “Gladiator II.” (Photo credit: Allied Global Marketing/Paramount Pictures)

“We had a great go-round the first go-round [on ‘American Gangster’], and here we are,” the “Fences” actor added. “He’s engaged. He’s excited about life and his next film. He’s an inspiration. We should all want to feel like that at 86.”

Washington stars as Macrinus, a power broker who keeps a stable of gladiators, in the “Gladiator” sequel, which hits theaters on Nov. 22. According to Washington, Macrinus “wants to be Emperor and he’s willing to do anything to get there.”

“Gladiator II,” which also stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen, “continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome,” according to the official synopsis, per a press release.

While there may be “very few” movies that inspire Washington, he hasn’t publicly discussed retirement. He is set to appear in a few upcoming projects in addition to the “Gladiator” sequel, including the crime thriller “High and Low” and an untitled project from longtime friend and collaborator Antoine Fuqua, who directed him in “Training Day” and “The Equalizer,” per People.

Washington will return to Broadway for the sixth time in spring 2025, joining Jake Gyllenhaal in a production of William Shakespeare’s “Othello,” the publication reported.