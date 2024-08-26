Glynn Turman, Nkechi Okoro Carroll honored at 2024 AAFCA TV Honors

Glynn Turman, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the Starz “Power” Universe, “UnPrisoned” and several other Black stars and projects were honored at the 2024 African American Film Critics Association TV Honors on Saturday afternoon.

A total of 15 awards recognizing achievements in television and streaming were presented at the 6th annual celebration, which was held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “All American” and “Found” showrunner Carroll was honored with the Salute to Excellence Award.

The New York native recalled her love for the 1982 Dolly Parton musical comedy “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” in her acceptance speech, connecting her fandom as a child to her career today.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll attends the 6th Annual AAFCA TV Honors Presented by the African American Film Critics Association at The Hollywood Roosevelt on Aug. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“I relay this story because I refuse to listen when I hear people tell me that our stories aren’t relatable. I refuse to listen when they say that our stories don’t travel, that they are too niche,” Carroll said. “The truth is, our stories are not only great TV, they are great business. They are universally relatable. Because if I, as a seven-year-old Nigerian girl, found a way to relate to Dolly and her ladies in ‘The Best Little Whorehouse’ in Texas, then I know for sure there is a way for the greater world to relate to our stories. And that is why I refuse to back down.”

Turman received the Legacy Award during the final hour of the ceremony, according to THR. The “A Different World” actor shared in his acceptance speech that he is the last living actor from 1959’s “A Raisin in the Sun” Broadway cast, which included Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee and Louis Gossett Jr.

“These people created such a space and set such a high bar for us to devote to, and that’s what I always keep in my mind when I select parts, when I do my work, when I dedicate productions or performances,” Turman said, per THR. “This is for you, Sidney, this is for you, Ruby, this is for you, Douglas Turner, this is for you, Lou Gossett. That makes it more than about myself. It makes me have to commit a different part of what the journey is about because I owe it.”

“I owe it to you,” Turman added as he pointed at his granddaughter who accompanied him onstage. “It’s about life. It’s about living. It’s about a charge that we have been given that I do not take for granted. What an opportunity we have. What a journey we go on… There’s only the dedication. There is no finish line.”

Other winners include “Black Twitter: A People’s History” for Best Documentary, “Masters of the Air” for Best Ensemble, Ayo Edebiri for Best TV Acting Female for her performance in “The Bear,” Wendell Pierce for Best TV Acting Male for his performance in “Elsbeth,” “Unprisoned” for Best TV Comedy and the “Power” Universe, which received the Impact Award.