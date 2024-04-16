Meghan Markle gifts friends first product from American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle‘s friends have given the world a glimpse of the first product from her new lifestyle brand.

While the Duchess of Sussex will officially launch American Riviera Orchard later this spring, her friends – fashion designer Tracy Robbins and photographer Delfina Blaquier – recently spread photos of a jar of strawberry jam on social media, according to People.

Blaquier — who spent the weekend with Markle while their husbands, polo star Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras and Prince Harry, respectively, played in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Florida — did a taste test and shared a close-up image holding the jam to her Instagram Stories.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is set to launch her American Riviera Orchard brand this spring. Friends shared a preview of her first product. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“Strawberry 🍓jam makes me happy,” Blaquier wrote. “And I ❤️your jam @americanrivieraorchard.”

Robbins, the wife of Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, shared a snap of the jam sitting in a gift basket of freshly picked lemons to her Instagram Stories on April 15.

“Thank you for the delicious basket!” she captioned the snap. “I absolutely love this jam, so not sure I’m sharing with anyone 🙂 @americanrivieraorchard Thank you M! 🤍 #montecitogoodness #americanrivieraorchard.”

“@americanrivieraorchard breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter 🤍,” she added, including a close-up photo of the product.

The jam’s label displays the logo unveiled on March 14 on the American Riviera Orchard website and Instagram account.

A source previously told People that the venture “will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.”

“Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her. She can’t wait for the website to launch,” the insider shared, People reported. “She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”

The brand’s name pays homage to Meghan and Harry’s ties to Santa Barbara, California, where they live with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Together with the jam and other edible treats, Markle is also in the process of obtaining trademarks for exclusive rights to sell condiments, cosmetic products, gardening gear, home décor, stationery, small kitchen appliances, linens, yoga equipment, and pet accessories under the American Riviera Orchard name.