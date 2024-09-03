‘Dear White People’ star Ashley Blaine Featherson announces the birth of her first child

Ashley Blaine Featherson has stepped into a new role — motherhood. This weekend, the “Dear Black People” actress shared the news of her baby girl Aspen Dior’s birth on Instagram. In a carousel of photos, Featherson gave her followers a glimpse into the intimate family moment, posting images of her and her husband, Darroll Jenkins, welcoming their daughter into the world.

“Aspen Dior Jenkins…Life Has Never Been Sweeter. Love Has Never Been Deeper,” the actress captioned the post. “It’s Impossible To Deny That She Is Heaven Sent.

These Are The BEST Days Of Our Lives.”

As one of many women across the country who have conceived with the help of fertility treatments like in-vitro fertilization (IVF) Featherson, 36, has been transparent about her journey to motherhood. During an appearance on “The Cool Mom Podcast,” the actress opened up about some of the “reproductive hurdles” and the frustrations of being diagnosed with “unexplained infertility.”

“At that time, I was diagnosed with unexplained infertility, which is like the most frustrating thing for anybody because it is exactly what it sounds like — ‘Ma’am we don’t know what to tell you; we don’t know why it’s not happening,” she told the podcast’s host Lizzy Mathis, explaining the beginning of her IVF journey. “It’s very frustrating.”

The star continued to explain that after a year of trying to conceive with her husband, Featherson’s OBGYN recommended she see a fertility specialist, who then encouraged the star to start freezing her eggs and creating embryos. In addition to their fertility struggles, the actress revealed that her husband’s battle with kidney disease also inspired the couple to pursue IVF. Knowing that her husband would need a kidney transplant soon, Featherson and Jenkins followed their doctor’s recommendation and delved into fertility treatments, which the actress admits was hard.

Recommended Stories

“I felt like my body was failing me, and no one could give me answers as to why,” the actress said in an Instagram Reel, sharing how she eventually found a new appreciation for her body’s capabilities through IVF. “I did what I thought I could never do; I endured countless shots, countless medications, surgeries, brain MRIs, all to now to be on the other side, living in the midst of a miracle with our baby girl.”

According to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, in 2022, approximately 91,771 babies were born from IVF compared to the 89,208 born in 2021. Now, with nearly 2% of births in the United States stemming from assisted reproductive technologies like IVF, experts praise the treatment’s success rate.

“In many ways, IVF is actually one of the great triumphs of modern medicine,” Dr. Zev Williams, director of the Columbia University Fertility Center added, per CNN. “One thing that’s helpful to know is just how common it is. About 2% of births in the U.S. result from IVF. Over eight million babies have been born using this technology.”

Understanding the emotional and financial costs of undergoing these treatments, Featherson remains candid about her IVF journey, advocating for other women battling infertility However, now that her baby girl has arrived, the actress says she’s most excited to “raise someone to be a fantastic human” and gain a different perspective on motherhood.

“I’m excited to relate to my mom differently and have an even deeper understanding of her journey, who she is, and all she’s done for me,” Featherson told Essence. “I’ve been through so much as it pertains to my reproductive system. I’m incredibly grateful. I feel proud of my body. I feel the most blessed I’ve ever felt, second to my wedding day.”