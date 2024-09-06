USC retires Caleb Williams’ No. 13, restores Reggie Bush’s No. 5 to place of honor in Coliseum

USC has retired only the uniform numbers of its eight Heisman Trophy winners — more than any other school. The school displays the honored numbers, which include O.J. Simpson's No. 32, on oversized banners draping the peristyle steps at home games.

Associated Press
Sep 6, 2024
Caleb Williams, Reggie Bush, USC, theGrio.com
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California has retired Caleb Williams’ No. 13 jersey and restored Reggie Bush’s No. 5 to its place of honor among the other retired numbers displayed on the Coliseum’s peristyle.

The school announced both long-expected moves on social media Thursday, two days before the 13th-ranked Trojans’ home opener against Utah State.

USC has retired only the uniform numbers of its eight Heisman Trophy winners — more than any other school. The school displays the honored numbers, which include O.J. Simpson’s No. 32, on oversized banners draping the peristyle steps at home games.

“Home of the Heismans!” USC athletic director Jen Cohen wrote on social media. “More Heisman Trophy winners than any other university. Let’s go #5 and #13… Can’t wait to celebrate you.”

Williams spent two seasons at USC and won the Heisman in 2022, right after he arrived with coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. The quarterback was the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

Bush won the Heisman in 2005 after his third season as one of the most exciting tailbacks in recent NCAA history, but his number was removed from the peristyle in 2010 after he returned his trophy amid an NCAA investigation that determined he had received improper benefits during his record-setting career.

Bush’s trophy was reinstated by the Heisman Trust earlier this year. The school already had renewed its affiliation with Bush after an NCAA-mandated disassociation period.

Bush is still involved in a defamation lawsuit he filed against the NCAA, claiming he was falsely attacked.

Sports

Entertainment

USC retires Caleb Williams’ No. 13, restores Reggie Bush’s No. 5 to place of honor in Coliseum

Entertainment

Simone Biles bids farewell to her signature vault routine

Entertainment

It’s no longer ‘personal’: Deion Sanders praises rival coach Matt Rhule ahead of Nebraska game

Entertainment

Frances Tiafoe is in the semi-finals of the US Open and living his best life

Entertainment

In his final match before retiring, Donald Young can win a US Open title with friend Taylor Townsend

Entertainment

LeBron James is excited to share the court with his son — but Bronny better not call him ‘Dad’ 

Entertainment

Flavor Flav puts in his bid to represent Team USA at the 2028 LA Olympics

Sports

Stephen Curry signs $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 season


Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

White House calls out Supreme Court over declines in Black student college enrollment

White House calls out Supreme Court over declines in Black student college enrollment

By TheGrio

As a new school year starts, Black student enrollment is down at multiple elite colleges

As a new school year starts, Black student enrollment is down at multiple elite colleges

By TheGrio

White House reacts to ‘obscene’ campus roast of VP Harris at University of South Carolina

White House reacts to ‘obscene’ campus roast of VP Harris at University of South Carolina

By TheGrio

California lawmakers pass landmark bills to atone for racism, but hold off on fund to take action

California lawmakers pass landmark bills to atone for racism, but hold off on fund to take action

By TheGrio

Tom Selleck Reveals The Cringeworthy Mustache Joke He’s Sick and Tired Of Hearing

Tom Selleck Reveals The Cringeworthy Mustache Joke He’s Sick and Tired Of Hearing

By TheMix.net

Brooke Shields Breaks Down As She Realizes All Her Children Have Left Home – ‘It’s Not Easy’

Brooke Shields Breaks Down As She Realizes All Her Children Have Left Home – ‘It’s Not Easy’

By TheMix.net

Road Test: 2024 Lexus GX 550 Is Still the Classic We’ve Always Loved

Road Test: 2024 Lexus GX 550 Is Still the Classic We’ve Always Loved

By A Girls Guide to Cars

Not So Famous Pato O’Ward Wins IndyCar’s Return To The Milwaukee Mile

Not So Famous Pato O’Ward Wins IndyCar’s Return To The Milwaukee Mile

By American Cars And Racing

Here’s Why Kyle Busch Thinks Kyle Larson Would Do Better In F1 Than Max Verstappen Would In NASCAR

Here’s Why Kyle Busch Thinks Kyle Larson Would Do Better In F1 Than Max Verstappen Would In NASCAR

By American Cars And Racing