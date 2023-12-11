Cardi B confirms she’s been ‘single for a minute now’

Cardi B and Offset’s on-and-off relationship appears to be “off” yet again.

Amid weekslong speculation about the status of the couple’s six-year marriage, fans and media have noted cryptic online posts and the two unfollowing each other on Instagram. In response to recent rumors Offset had cheated on her with reality television personality Chrisean Rock after the two were photographed together at a recent party, Cardi posted a livestream subsequently shared by PopBase on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Offset of Migos (L) and Cardi B attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For dcp)

“I don’t know if you guys [have] been getting clues from me from my Lives — or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings. When it comes to today’s events … I don’t think it’s true; I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now,” the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper stated, suggesting that there had been ongoing issues between her and Offset. “But I have been afraid — not afraid — I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign.”

Cardi’s admission followed accusations of infidelity implicating Offset made by Rock’s ex, rapper Blueface, in a now-deleted tweet. In response, Offset vehemently denied the accusations, tweeting, “I ain’t never talk [to] or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

It’s not the first time Offset has been accused of cheating on Cardi since the two quietly wed in September 2017. As previously reported by theGrio, Cardi previously announced the couple’s split via Instagram in 2018 after Offset was alleged and seemingly admitted to stepping out on his wife. In September 2020, Cardi filed for divorce. Both partings ultimately resulted in reconciliation, leading some to believe the duo’s turbulent relationship might also be prone to publicity stunts.

Nevertheless, in February 2022, the couple, who share five-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and two-year-old son Wave Set, got matching tattoos of their wedding date. In July of this year, they even appeared to mock their past relationship drama in Offset’s single, “Jealousy.” In recent months, after celebrating their sixth anniversary in September of this year, Offset fêted his wife’s 31st birthday in October with an extravagant display, leading many to believe the two were on solid ground.

Recommended Stories

“I love the fact that I’m with a grown ass man that’s going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW,” Cardi gushed as she shared a video of the festivities. “[A]nd can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence my weakness and all this ass!!”

Offset reciprocated the public declaration of love to Cardi in an Instagram post, writing: “Since I met you I grown to become a better man no matter what you have my back and I can trust you with my life blessed to have a loyal strong woman on my side…you are my safe place in this crazy world.”

However, as reported by People magazine, on Dec. 4. the “WAP” rapper sparked speculation that there may yet again be trouble in paradise, posting a message to her Instagram Stories, which said, “You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships … I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

After weeks of appearing independently at events (including Cardi’s debut runway walk for Balenciaga), Offset brought his mother, Latabia Woodward, as his date for an Art Basel performance in Miami on Friday night. On Sunday, both rappers were spotted at the “TikTok In the Mix” music festival in Mesa, Arizona — but the typically picture-happy couple did not appear to have attended together.

While no official divorce filings have been reported amid their most recent separation, Cardi indicated she is looking forward to a hard reset as 2024 approaches.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” said the “I Like It” rapper in her livestream. “I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.