Reality star Phaedra Parks reveals how she plans to win ‘Dancing with the Stars’

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Phaedra Parks says she didn’t take any advice ahead of her “Dancing with the Stars” debut.

Haniyah Philogene
Sep 18, 2024
Phaedra Parks Dancing with the Stars, Phaedra Parks DWTS, Who is on Dancing with the Stars?, Who are the contestants on Dancing With the Stars this season?, Dancing with the Stars season 33, DWTS Season 33, theGrio.com
Phaedra Parks joins "Dancing with the Stars" season 33. (Photo: ABC Entertainment)

Phaedra Parks hopes to redeem the “Housewives” name on season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.” 

After making a dazzling dance debut to “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston during the season premiere, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star revealed that her approach to the competition did not include the input of her fellow Bravo castmates who have competed on the show. 

“I didn’t ask them. Because I want to go in the situation sort of fresh,” Parks told People magazine. “We had a chat and so they gave me their thoughts about it, but I didn’t really want their tips because I need to win. They haven’t won yet.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Parks is one of a handful of Black celebrities competing for “Dancing with the Stars'” coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy. Paired with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Parks describes her experience on the show as “a lot of fun,” despite the “intense” training. 

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Reality star Phaedra Parks reveals how she plans to win ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Entertainment

Phaedra Parks and other Black celebrities join season 33 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Lifestyle

Phaedra Parks explains how having sensitive skin turned her into a self-proclaimed beauty expert

Entertainment

Phaedra Parks says she would ‘love’ to bring Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘back to its heyday’

Lifestyle

Phaedra Parks talks divorce, dating, and why she wants her kids to just be kids

Entertainment

‘Married to Medicine’ trailer: Phaedra Parks joins Season 10

Television

‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tyson Beckford, Charity Lawson join Season 32

Entertainment

Phaedra Parks makes grand return to Bravo in ‘Married to Medicine’ season 10

“I had heard that it is extremely fun, but it’s a lot of hard work,” she added. “But I’m a super-focused person, so I’m not afraid of hard work, but it’s definitely no less than four hours a day.”

Parks is not the first “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star to join the ballroom dance competition. In 2021, former “RHOA” cast member Kenya Moore finished in 10th place on Season 30 of “DWTS.” Similarly, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who competed on season 21, and Nene Leakes who competed on season 18, ended in 11th and seventh place. 

Beyond her hopes of reigning victorious, Parks says her decision to join the show was largely inspired by her children. As a mother to her sons, Ayden, 14, and Dylan, 11, the Bravo veteran strives to not only be a positive role model but also earn some cool points with her boys. 

“I’m just giving my all,” she said, noting that her sons will eventually join the show’s live audience. “They miss me a lot because I’m a very active mom, but I want to prove to them that I can actually dance and be super cool.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Phaedra Parks and other Black celebrities join season 33 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Phaedra Parks and other Black celebrities join season 33 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By TheGrio

Rep. Ro Khanna says if Harris does this at debate, ‘She’ll win and be the next president’

Rep. Ro Khanna says if Harris does this at debate, ‘She’ll win and be the next president’

By TheGrio

Watch: 5 questions with Chloe Bailey and Sinqua Walls

Watch: 5 questions with Chloe Bailey and Sinqua Walls

By TheGrio

Harris campaign zeros in on top priority for Black voters: the economy

Harris campaign zeros in on top priority for Black voters: the economy

By TheGrio

‘Agatha All Along’ Stars Praise Disney Plus Series As “The Gayest Show On Marvel”, Argue “Witches Are Queer, Inherently, Just Because We Are Outcasts And Set Aside For Many Reasons”

‘Agatha All Along’ Stars Praise Disney Plus Series As “The Gayest Show On Marvel”, Argue “Witches Are Queer, Inherently, Just Because We Are Outcasts And Set Aside For Many Reasons”

By Bounding Into Comics

Dolly Parton Is Doing Something Amazing For Kids In 21 States

Dolly Parton Is Doing Something Amazing For Kids In 21 States

By TheMix.net

Fans Beg Kevin Costner To Return To ‘Yellowstone’ Amidst Reports Of Surprise Sixth Season

Fans Beg Kevin Costner To Return To ‘Yellowstone’ Amidst Reports Of Surprise Sixth Season

By TheMix.net

SNL Gone Wild: 12 Behind the Scenes Stories of Saturday Night Live

SNL Gone Wild: 12 Behind the Scenes Stories of Saturday Night Live

By MovieMaker Magazine

‘Black Myth: Wukong’ Defeats DEI Cancelation Effort, Turns Tenfold Profit in Just Two Weeks Following Release

‘Black Myth: Wukong’ Defeats DEI Cancelation Effort, Turns Tenfold Profit in Just Two Weeks Following Release

By Bounding Into Comics