Reality star Phaedra Parks reveals how she plans to win ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Phaedra Parks hopes to redeem the “Housewives” name on season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

After making a dazzling dance debut to “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston during the season premiere, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star revealed that her approach to the competition did not include the input of her fellow Bravo castmates who have competed on the show.

“I didn’t ask them. Because I want to go in the situation sort of fresh,” Parks told People magazine. “We had a chat and so they gave me their thoughts about it, but I didn’t really want their tips because I need to win. They haven’t won yet.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Parks is one of a handful of Black celebrities competing for “Dancing with the Stars'” coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy. Paired with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Parks describes her experience on the show as “a lot of fun,” despite the “intense” training.

“I had heard that it is extremely fun, but it’s a lot of hard work,” she added. “But I’m a super-focused person, so I’m not afraid of hard work, but it’s definitely no less than four hours a day.”

Parks is not the first “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star to join the ballroom dance competition. In 2021, former “RHOA” cast member Kenya Moore finished in 10th place on Season 30 of “DWTS.” Similarly, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who competed on season 21, and Nene Leakes who competed on season 18, ended in 11th and seventh place.

Beyond her hopes of reigning victorious, Parks says her decision to join the show was largely inspired by her children. As a mother to her sons, Ayden, 14, and Dylan, 11, the Bravo veteran strives to not only be a positive role model but also earn some cool points with her boys.

“I’m just giving my all,” she said, noting that her sons will eventually join the show’s live audience. “They miss me a lot because I’m a very active mom, but I want to prove to them that I can actually dance and be super cool.”