Eboni K. Williams announces birth of her baby girl, Liberty Alexandria

After sharing her journey to motherhood with theGrio, Eboni K. Williams reveals that she gave birth to her first child in August. 

Haniyah Philogene
Sep 24, 2024
After sharing her journey to motherhood, theGrio’s Eboni K. Williams gave birth to her first child in August. (Photo: theGrio)

Eboni K. Williams can now add mother to her array of accolades. 

This week, theGrio host announced the arrival of her first child on Instagram. While the carousel post gave Williams’ followers a glimpse of the newborn, the post’s caption revealed that Liberty Alexandria was born in August. 

⁣”Forevermore, I’m changed,” Williams captioned the post. “I’m responsible for ensuring her wellbeing and that Liberty enhances the spaces she occupies. ⁣This little girl has been born into significant privilege. ⁣Thus, she holds significant responsibility. As her ancestor, Toni Morrison tasked her…⁣ Since she has been born free, her birth assignment is to now free somebody else.” 

In addition to celebrating “Young Liberty’s” divine arrival, “The Real Housewives of New York” alum shared what inspired her baby girl’s name. Beyond her connection to New York, Williams says she drew inspiration from the Statue of Liberty’s rich history. Though the statue has long been considered a monument that welcomes immigrants from all over the world, historians learned that Lady Liberty was created in honor of slavery. In 1885, French creators gifted America the Statue of Liberty to celebrate the newly emancipated and formerly enslaved Africans/Black Americans. 

“Unknown by most, our nation’s famous monument, the Statute of Liberty, originated as a tribute to the newly freed Black American,” Williams added. “While modifications have been made, the original broken shackles, which paid tribute to the end of slavery, do remain at Lady Liberty’s feet. ⁣The broken shackles are hidden for most to see.” 

In June, the star announced that she was expecting her first child. After making the intentional choice to pursue single motherhood with the help of sperm donors and in-vitro fertilization (IVF), Williams continued to document her experience exclusively for theGrio with her “Choosing Motherhood” video series. ⁣The final episode of the seven-part series will drop on Wednesday.

“At the tender age of 40 years old, I have decided to embark on a very personal, very exciting, but also, [a] very apparently hot button journey, and that is to become a single mom by choice.” she said in an episode of “Choosing Motherhood.”

Ultimately, Williams has shared her enthusiasm for the future.

“Similarly hidden is much of our truth as a nation and our truth as a people⁣. I, along with my progeny, exist to pronounce that which is hidden⁣,” she said, concluding the announcement. “Should she choose to accept it, Liberty’s work will far exceed my own and I pray, so will her impact. ⁣Welcome to the world my beautiful baby girl. … ⁣The world is ready”

