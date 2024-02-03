Black in Style: How Victoria Monét prepares a 2-year-old for her first Grammys

It is Victoria Monét’s moment, and she’s seizing it.

Ahead of her big weekend, where she is nominated for seven Grammys, including Best R&B Album and Best New Artist, the singer-songwriter opened up to Variety about the “full-circle moment” and how she’s preparing her whole family to accompany her, including her 2-year-old daughter, Hazel.

As its latest cover star, Monét told the publication she has been doing fittings for her Grammys outfit and simulating the red carpet at home with her daughter and boyfriend, John Gaines. While she suspects Hazel is too young to understand what a red carpet is, Monét doesn’t want the toddler coming in completely unprepared.

“It could either go really well, or she could freak out because the carpet is like, ‘Hazel! Hazel! Over here!’” the famous mom explained. “So I’m trying to at least give her something she can do that’s familiar. Like, ‘Remember we did this at home?’ And if not? She’s 2. Get your picture.”

In addition to being a current cover star for Cosmopolitan magazine, on Thursday, the singer also made her debut as the face of Good American’s latest collection. Monét is featured in the brand’s latest campaign wearing oversized leather jackets, baggy denim, slouchy leopard-print denim boots, and more new styles out now.

Lori Harvey enters her “Rookie” era in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue

Lori Harvey attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 06, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Social media’s favorite It girl will be making her Sports Illustrated debut for the publication’s 60th anniversary and 2024 Swimsuit Issue. Showing off her fit physique, sneak-peek images of the shoot show Harvey modeling a purple two-piece bikini from her recently launched Yevrah Swim (yes, that’s “Harvey” spelled backward). In what she describes as a dream come true, Harvey hopes her feature in the magazine inspires others.

“I hope [others] feel empowered, I hope they feel confident, I hope they feel comfortable in their skin,” Harvey told SI Swimsuit. “I hope my message and what I stand for about inclusion and body positivity and just being your own woman and going after your dreams and manifestation and prayer [is evident].”

The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to be released in May.

Super Bowl champs Carl Banks and Michael Strahan release an “elevated” Super Bowl LVIII collection for Starter

(Photo credit: Starter)

With Super Bowl LVIII just over a week away on Sunday, Feb. 11, two past Super Bowl champions have teamed up to celebrate football’s biggest game in a fashionable way. On Thursday, former New York Giants Michael Strahan and Starter brand president Carl Banks released the Starter x MSX by Michael Strahan Super Bowl LVIII collection, their third collaborative apparel line since their Super Bowl centennial collection in 2020.

According to a release to theGrio, the Starter x MSX by Michael Strahan Super Bowl LVIII collection “is an elevated lineup of apparel inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of Las Vegas.” Designed by graphic artist Brian Begley, “[t]he collection includes sequin-bedazzled satin jackets, leather jackets, classic windbreakers, hoodies, and graphic T-shirts, capturing the spirit of Super Bowl LVIII in the lively setting of Las Vegas.”

Speaking with WWD, Banks explained the impact of the 53-year-old brand’s continued partnership with Strahan, noting that as former Super Bowl champions, the two NFL greats are “part of a rare fraternity.”

“[W]hen we partnered with Michael on his MSX collection, we both thought that the Super Bowl offering should be more elevated, coming from two guys that understand style in sports and fandom and how special the Super Bowl is — not only to the players but to the fans,” he said. “It’s the piece that you walk around town in, and then when you go home, it doesn’t have an expiration date on it.”

“No two Super Bowls are the same in this collection, and that’s what makes it a collectible,” Banks added.

Priced from $180 to $800, the collection is available at Fanatics/NFL Shop, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lids, WSS, and other online retailers. It can also be shopped alongside Starter’s other Super Bowl LVIII collections in Las Vegas at The NFL Experience Store at Mandalay Bay, the NFL Las Vegas Store at Forum Shops Caesars, and the LIDS Store, where Starter will stage a “takeover” on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 1-4 pm. The event will feature appearances by Method Man and Warren Moon and the opportunity to win two tickets to the Wu-Tang Clan residency in Las Vegas.

The Fifteen Shop is officially back for Black History Month

(Image: Courtesy of The Fifteen Percent Pledge)

It’s that time of year again; time to celebrate and generously support Black businesses — as we should all year.

On Saturday at Los Angeles’ Paramount Studios, the Fifteen Percent Pledge will host its third annual gala celebrating and championing Black businesses. At $10,000 per plate, the gala will welcome over 400 guests, including Laura Harrier, LaKeith Stanfield, Zuri Marley, Paloma Elsesser, and executives from Nordstrom, Sephora, and Google. Robin Thede is set to host, while Tracee Ellis Ross will accept the organization’s 2024 Trailblazer Award. The organization’s founder, Aurora James, and chairman, Emma Grede, discussed the event and more with Women’s Wear Daily.

In addition to the gala, the Black business initiative’s carefully curated shop of Black-owned brands has officially returned. This year’s round-up of Black brands includes a diverse array of skincare, beauty, apparel, and gifts, including Hyper Skin, Diotima, Johnny Nelson, Sergio Hudson, Bridal Babes, and many more.

In a release to theGrio, organizers said Black History Month is “an important moment for reflection, but an even more crucial one for taking action. To help make meaningful progress towards closing the racial wealth gap, it’s critical we all harness our spending power intentionally, supporting Black-owned businesses — in February and beyond.”

Off-White is “Black by Popular Demand” this year at Paris Fashion Week

Models walk the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Ateliers Berthier on Sept. 29, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

This week, Virgil Abloh’s legacy brand “Off-White” announced plans to make its grand return to Paris Fashion Week. Titled “Black by Popular Demand,” the coed show, now led by the brand’s creative director, Ibrahim Kamara, will take place on Feb. 29, at the conclusion of Black History Month. This show will be the brand’s first following its absence from the Parisian runways last season.

Off-White’s CEO, Cristiano Fagnani, described the show as “fun and playful,” explaining that “youth comes first, with our connection to culture and style,” per Business of Fashion (BoF).

Since Abloh’s passing, BoF reports the label has seen a 40% revenue decline. As Kamara continues to strengthen and solidify the brand’s identity, some predict its upcoming runway show may be a tribute to Black culture.

Wales Bonner’s ode to Howard University at Paris Men’s Week

Model on the runway at Wales Bonner Men’s Fall 2024 as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week held on Jan. 17, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

When Black British designer Grace Wales Bonner set out to create a Fall/Winter collection that embodied “Afro-Atlantic” luxury, she used Howard University as her muse. Of the collection, which features collegiate jackets, sweaters, and nods to the evolution of hip hop, the designer told AnOther magazine that she’s “always been drawn to Howard University.”

Wales Bonner further explained she’d been inspired by the school’s archives, particularly images of style throughout the years during the university’s legendary Homecoming celebrations, and “the way [Howard’s] campus has been a beacon for intellectual and poetic expression.”

Wales Bonner is only the latest luxury designer to draw inspiration from HBCU culture. As previously reported by theGrio, Ralph Lauren made headlines in 2022 with his limited-edition “Spelhouse” collection, designed in collaboration with Atlanta’s Spelman and Morehouse Colleges.

Michael B. Jordan is bringing sexy back in a new David Yurman campaign

Michael B. Jordan attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark, on April 27, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Actor, director, producer and former holder of People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title, Michael B. Jordan can now add David Yurman brand ambassador to his resume. This week, the “Creed” actor celebrated his new role in a campaign sporting the brand’s jewelry — and not much else. A self-proclaimed minimalist, Jordan shared that David Yurman’s new “Vault” collection aligns with his current “refined classic” style.

“‘I think [the collection] was definitely inspired by architecture and design,” the actor said in a video with the brand. “It’s a classic style, but with the black diamonds, the stones, and the weight of the material, it just feels like luxury.”

Throughout the campaign, Jordan is seen modeling the brand’s latest high-end jewelry line for men, which features 30 pieces ranging from bold necklaces, rings, cufflinks and bracelets available exclusively at David Yurman stores.

“The Vault collection features reimagined classics and draws techniques from the world of watch-making to create impressive and creative pieces that inspire one’s personal style,” said Jordan, per People magazine. “Every piece deserves its own moment.”

For more, visit DavidYurman.com

Idris Elba’s Calvin Klein campaign is safe for work

Idris Elba arrives at the World Premiere of “Hijack” at BFI Southbank on June 27, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Idris Elba has landed his first-ever Calvin Klein campaign, in which the actor takes the brand on a sultry stroll through London.

In the campaign, the actor saunters through the streets of his native city dressed in duds by Calvin Klein, including a bomber jacket, trench, and suit. Elba, for his part, stares at the camera with his signature smoldering gaze.

Despite Calvin Klein’s reputation for boundary-pushing racy ads – and beyond a shot of him grabbing his crotch while seated in a chair in an alleyway – Elba’s first campaign with the brand is predictably steamy but falls in the “safe for work” category.

The ad is the second installment in Calvin Klein’s Spring Menswear campaign, which kicked off with actor Jeremy Allen White stripping down to just his underwear and garnering much buzz. The brand then became the subject of controversy when the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned an ad featuring a semi-nude FKA Twigs over its perceived racy nature.

Chloe and Halle are in perfect harmony for Pandora

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Leading up to Valentine’s Day, Chloe and Halle Bailey are celebrating the transformative power of love with Pandora’s new “Be Love” initiative. In addition to starring in the jeweler’s latest campaign, the Bailey sisters are joining the brand’s roster of global brand ambassadors. Highlighting the layered and multifaceted nature of love, the singers shared their interpretations of the slogan “be love.”

For older sister Chloe, love is “being your complete, whole self and loving that.” Meanwhile, “I would definitely say my ‘be love’ role model is my sister,” Halle shared in a video for the brand, comparing love to the feeling of “a warm hug.” “Unconditional, infinite love. Something that is never ending, that you know is always there. Never questioned — no matter if you fall off a cliff, she’s there to catch you.”

As the brand shared in a press release: “For Pandora, love is more than a day on the calendar — it’s more personal and encompassing than that. It starts with each of us, and it is embodied in how we live our lives. It brings to life our brand purpose of giving a voice to people’s loves.”

Shop the Be Love collection here.

