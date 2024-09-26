50 Cent working on docuseries on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ abuse case for Netflix

Netflix and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson are teaming up to produce a documentary series detailing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing abuse case. This week, Jackson confirmed the streaming service’s partnership on the project, which will address the violent abuse and sexual assault allegations against Combs.

“This is a story with significant human impact,” Jackson said in a statement, per Variety. “It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.”

Alexandria Stapleton, who is directing the upcoming docuseries, and Jackson are committed to giving “a voice to the voiceless” and presenting “authentic and nuanced perspectives.”

“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions,” they added in the statement.

Over the years Jackson has been unapologetically vocal about his disdain for Combs. Despite both men having a significant impact on hip-hop, 50 Cent says the “uncomfortable energy connected to” the “Bad Boys” founder and his infamous parties turned him off.

“I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing shit like that,” Jackson told the Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve been staying out of that shit for years.”

“I been telling y’all about all this weird shit, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. you didn’t believe me 🤨but I bet you believe me now,” he added on X sharing the Netflix announcement.

Earlier this year, the “G-Unit” rapper teased plans for the docuseries on social media. After video footage surfaced of Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016, more women came forward, suing the mogul for sexual assault. Disturbed by Combs’ actions, Jackson reportedly said that proceeds from the documentary he previously referred to as “Diddy Do It” will go to victims of sexual assault.

While the rapper has not confirmed the documentary’s title, the “Power” producer has used the phrase to troll Combs online.

“Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂️they don’t come like that unless they got a case,” he tweeted, reacting to federal agents raiding Combs’ home.

Combs was recently indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after allegedly engaging in “a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.” After being denied bail, the music mogul is awaiting trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.