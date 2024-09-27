Notable African-American NBA rookies in history

Earl Lloyd was the first Black American to play in an official basketball game of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in October 1950. He made his debut with the Washington Capitals and broke a barrier that allowed other notable African-American rookies to continue making history in the sport.

Magic Johnson: Revolutionizing the Point Guard Position

30 Jan 1996: Guard Earvin (Magic) Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. Mandatory Credit: ALLSPORT USA /Allsport Mandatory Credit: ALLSPORT USA /A

After leading his college team to an NCAA title in an exciting championship game, Magic Johnson was drafted as the first overall pick by the Lakers. His rookie season was from 1979-1980. During a championship game that season, center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was injured. The Lakers put in the rookie Johnson — who previously played point guard — as center, and he scored 42 points to secure the win and championship title.

Johnson went on to lead the Lakers to numerous victories, was an All-Star 12 times, and was part of the iconic 1992 Dream Team at the Barcelona Olympics.

Michael Jordan: The Start of a Legend

Guard Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls stands on the court during a playoff game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Jazz won the game 104-93. 6 Jun 1997. (Photo: Brian Bahr /Allsport)

Michael Jordan was named NBA Rookie of the Year for the 1984-85 season. As a dominant player even in his rookie year, Jordan said in a documentary that he knew the Bulls were his team going forward and that he was a leader on the team. He was also one of 45 players ever to become an All-Star in his rookie year.

Jordan became a household name and helped lead the Chicago Bulls to numerous championships. He retired from playing two times, returning to the court each time before finally retiring after two NBA seasons with the Wizards more than 15 years after his rookie season.

Shaquille O’Neal: Dominance From Day One

1 Nov 1996: Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal looks on during a game against the Phoenix Suns at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. The Lakers won the game, 96-82. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

Shaq’s rookie season in the NBA was 1992-93, and he played for the Orlando Magic. Like Jordan, he was named Rookie of the Year and played in the All-Star game as a rookie. His impact on the Magic was noticeable; his presence helped the team more than double the number of games they won over the previous season.

LeBron James: The Chosen One’s Debut

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

LeBron James was the NBA draft first overall pick in 2003, and he won the Rookie of the Year award for the 2003-2004 season. During his rookie year, James had a 40-point game and twelve 30-point games, and his stats were even better the next year. Like Jordan, James proved that excellence could exist outside of the first few years of play; he continues to deliver results in his 21st season of NBA play.

Kobe Bryant: Early Promise and Growth

This January 2006 photo shows Kobe Bryant talking about his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors at the Los Angeles Lakers’ headquarters in El Segundo, California. The Lakers unveiled a statue of Bryant on Thursday, honoring their late superstar with a 19-foot bronze likeness. (Photo: Reed Saxon/AP, File)

Drafted out of high school, Kobe Bryant was the youngest rookie in the NBA at 18 years old. Despite a challenging start in his 1996-97 rookie year, which included wrist and hip injuries, playing multiple positions and a steep learning curve for a young player, he still managed to win the Slam Dunk title at the All-Stars. His ongoing growth throughout subsequent seasons indicated his early promise was not a fluke. Bryant has been part of numerous champion seasons, played in multiple All-Star games and won several MVP titles.

Other Notable African-American Rookies

Numerous other African-American players had strong rookie years and went on to be NBA-leading players. The list includes names like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Reggie Miller, Charles Barkley and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Lasting Legacy

Each of these players laid the foundation for a legacy in their rookie year, setting records and paving the way for others to excel in the game in the future.

