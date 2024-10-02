Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan died from an accidental drug overdose, medical examiner says

The cause of death for the hip-hop performer was from a slew of drugs such as fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine and promethazine, according to a Fulton County medical examiner's report.

Associated Press
Oct 2, 2024
Rich Homie Quan cause of death, theGrio.com
A photo is shown in memoriam for Rich Homie Quan as Druski hosts first-ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena on September 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)Credit: Photo Paras Griffin / Getty Images

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Rich Homie Quan died from an accidental drug overdose, the medical examiner’s office in Georgia confirmed.

The cause of death for the hip-hop performer, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was from a slew of drugs such as fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine and promethazine, according to a Fulton County medical examiner’s report obtained by People Magazine on Tuesday.

The report said that Quan showed no signs of trauma when his body was found. His death was ruled an accident.

His brother told police that he thought Quan was asleep on the floor by the kitchen before he picked up the rapper and put him on the couch, saying it was “very unusual” to see food still in his mouth.

Later that morning, police were called by a woman who noticed that Quan’s body was cold and he was not breathing.

Quan, 33, who died at an Atlanta hospital on Sept. 5, was one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the mid-2010s. He gained mainstream fame through the trap singles “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” and “Type of Way,” which became such a success that several other rappers jumped on the remix, including Jeezy and Meek Mill.

Quan appeared on a YG track with Jeezy and released the London on da Track-produced song “Lifestyle” through his Rich Gang rap collective that included Young Thug and Birdman.

Quan followed up with “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” a song produced by DJ Spinz and Nitti Beatz. It became his highest charting solo single at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He was also featured on Lil Dicky’s viral “$ave Dat Money.”

In 2018, Quan debuted his first and only studio album “Rich as in Spirit,” which mostly went without any features — except for “Think About It,” a single with Rick Ross.

Acclaimed artist Richard Mayhew dead at 100

Raven-Symoné announces the death of her father, Christopher Pearman

Breast cancer deaths continue to fall as new cases rise among young women

John Amos’ daughter learned the ‘devastating news’ of her father’s death through the media

Cardi B got another round of butt injections removed, and she’s not the only one

Uber is helping riders ‘Go Anywhere’ — even safaris in South Africa

Beyoncé flaunts her ‘Levii’s Jeans’ in new campaign

Marlon Wayans condemns Boosie Badazz’s remarks about his queer daughter while ‘holding space’ for him and his family

