Raven-Symoné announces the death of her father, Christopher Pearman

Raven-Symoné reveals her father died almost a year after the family lost her younger brother to colon cancer.

Kay Wicker
Oct 2, 2024
Raven-Symoné, Christopher Pearman
Raven-Symoné attends the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Raven-Symoné’s father and former manager, Christopher Pearman, has died.

The actress, 38, announced his death on Tuesday in an Instagram post featuring a childhood photo featuring the two embracing.

“My life has been long and abundant. And the path I’m on started with a dream. Hope he is watching with a smile on his face,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, the “Raven’s House” star confirmed Pearman had died when asked by other social media users. Symoné did not provide any further information, including when exactly he may have passed or a cause of death.

Alongside her mother, Lydia Gaulden, Pearman managed Symoné’s career in Hollywood, which began when she was a baby. She landed on “The Cosby Show” at three years old, and from there, her career continued to flourish. By 2010, Symoné was no longer being managed by her parents.

While speaking to NPR in June 2010, Pearman confirmed he had stopped managing his daughter’s career a few years earlier, stressing that it was time for her to “be able to take the reins.”

“She got to a point, you know, she said, ‘Daddy, I can run my own company. I can run my own thing’ a few years ago,” he explained. “And I’m like, ‘You know, you have the tools.’ ”

He also confirmed there was no bad blood between them over the move. When asked whether he was hurt that Symoné had taken controls, Pearman said, “No, absolutely not. I’ve been managing that girl’s career since she was six months old. It’s just like you having a child and saying, you know, I’m ready to go to college and do my own thing and move out the house. You know, it’s like ‘OK, go ahead.’”

Her father’s death also comes almost a year after she lost her younger brother, Blaize Pearman, to colon cancer in November 2023.

In a video posted to Instagram around the time of Blaize’s birthday, the “That’s So Raven” star said, “He was battling colon cancer for about two years, and he is in a better place now. He’s loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and family have been a roller coaster.”

She thanked her followers and fans for all of their love and support and added, “I love you, Blaize.”

