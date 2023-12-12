Raven-Symoné’s brother, Blaize Pearman, dies at 31 after colon cancer diagnosis

The younger brother of Raven-Symoné has died at age 31, two years after receiving a colon cancer diagnosis.

According to People, “The Best Podcast Ever” host shared the tragic news about her sibling, Blaize Pearman, who previously appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” alongside his celebrity sister, on her Instagram account Monday — a day after her 38th birthday.

“Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond,” Raven-Symoné wrote. “Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not. More on Dec 16.”

This June 2001 photo shows actress Raven-Symoné (left) and her younger brother, Blaize Pearman (right), at the premiere of “Dr. Dolittle 2” at the Avco Theater in Los Angeles. Pearman passed away in November, at the age of 31, following a battle with colon cancer. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.)

In the video message shared with her 2 million Instagram followers, the “Raven’s Home” star said her birthday was “a little bittersweet” because she lost her brother last month.

“He was battling colon cancer for about two years, and he is in a better place now,” Raven-Symoné shared. “He’s loved and missed, and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family have been a roller coaster.”

In response, she received a lot of love-filled sentiments in her comments section from friends and former co-stars, including her wife, Miranda Maday, actresses Shanica Knowles and Kym Whitley, plus “Cheetah Girls” alums Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams.

Recommended Stories

According to the American Cancer Society, 20% of new colon cancer cases detected in 2019 were in people under the age of 55 — more than double the rate in 1995.

People with colon cancer are younger than ever before, making it critical to be aware of your body’s warning indicators, which include but are not limited to changes in bowel habits, blood in stool, rectal bleeding and bloating, symptoms of which most individuals are not aware.

“I love you, Blaize,” Raven-Symoné said at the video’s conclusion, adding that their family will continue celebrating him, People reported. “His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system, and I love you all.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.