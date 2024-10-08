Allyson Felix launches new women-focused sports management firm

Allyson Felix is combining her passion for sports and women’s rights in her latest business venture. This week, the Olympic legend teamed up with her brother and longtime business partner Wes Felix and sports executive Cosette Chaput to launch Always Alpha. With a mission to change dated talented management models, Always Alpha is a sports management firm that reflects what Felix “wished existed”

“Young athletes often ask me how I’ve diversified and consistently grown my business across marketing, media, entrepreneurship, venture, entertainment and impact,” she told Variety. “Wes and I did it ourselves piece by piece, out of necessity — because there wasn’t another option for transforming our vision into reality. With Always Alpha, we’re taking everything we learned and creating the modern management firm I used to dream of existing to help the next generation of talent do the same and build the future they in turn dream of, too.”

Felix is considered one of the most decorated track and field athletes in history, holding a record of 11 Olympic medals — of which seven are gold — and 20 World Championship titles. Though she retired from track and field in 2022, the Olympian remained involved in the sports world, creating her own women’s sneaker brand, Saysh. Additionally, Felix sparked change in the Olympic world this summer, launching the first-ever nursery in Paris’ Olympic Village. Like her previous ventures, Always Alpha aims to empower modern women who are unapologetically breaking barriers on and off the field.

“We created Always Alpha to revolutionize women’s sports by moving beyond outdated, one-size-fits-all models designed with male athletes in mind,” Always Alpha co-founder Chaput said. “These traditional frameworks, tied to contracts and templated endorsements, fail to recognize the unique strengths and potential of female athletes, coaches and broadcasters.”

Like Felix, Chaput has left her mark in the sports industry, serving as the digital marketing lead for the bid to bring the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles. Bringing her own award-winning roster of projects and talent, Chaput and Felix’s new venture will be supported by Dolphin Marketing, a digital marketing agency with a portfolio of celebrities, influencers and entertainment marketing companies.

“Women’s sports is an underserved and undervalued billion-dollar industry,” she added. “Women are more than athletes, more than an afterthought and more than the current system is built for. Always Alpha is reimagining modern talent management for today’s athletes, investors, moms, entrepreneurs, broadcasters, coaches, advocates and change-makers.”