Allyson Felix launches new women-focused sports management firm

With her new sports management firm, Always Alpha, Allyson Felix hopes to boost the next generation of talent.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 8, 2024
Allyson Felix, Allyson Felix Always Alpha, What is Always Alpha?, always alpha allyson felix theGrio.com
Allyson Felix of Team United States, speaks after being elected into the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes Commission (AC), during the 142nd IOC Session on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Main Press Centre on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by George Mattock/Getty Images)

Allyson Felix is combining her passion for sports and women’s rights in her latest business venture. This week, the Olympic legend teamed up with her brother and longtime business partner Wes Felix and sports executive Cosette Chaput to launch Always Alpha. With a mission to change dated talented management models, Always Alpha is a sports management firm that reflects what Felix “wished existed” 

“Young athletes often ask me how I’ve diversified and consistently grown my business across marketing, media, entrepreneurship, venture, entertainment and impact,” she told Variety. “Wes and I did it ourselves piece by piece, out of necessity — because there wasn’t another option for transforming our vision into reality. With Always Alpha, we’re taking everything we learned and creating the modern management firm I used to dream of existing to help the next generation of talent do the same and build the future they in turn dream of, too.”

Felix is considered one of the most decorated track and field athletes in history, holding a record of 11 Olympic medals — of which seven are gold — and 20 World Championship titles. Though she retired from track and field in 2022, the Olympian remained involved in the sports world, creating her own women’s sneaker brand, Saysh. Additionally, Felix sparked change in the Olympic world this summer, launching the first-ever nursery in Paris’ Olympic Village. Like her previous ventures, Always Alpha aims to empower modern women who are unapologetically breaking barriers on and off the field.

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Allyson Felix launches new women-focused sports management firm

Lifestyle

Mother of 8-year-old who drove herself to Target opens up about the aftermath: ‘I could not sleep’

Sports

From the HBCU cafeteria to the NFL, Chiefs player Bryan Cook’s wife shares their love story

Women

Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Taraji P. Henson are among Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year

Lifestyle

Black art and literature are celebrated in this year’s MacArthur Foundation Genius Grants

Lifestyle

Naomi Campbell’s charity falsely claimed to be a UNICEF partner, UN claims

Lifestyle

Watch: How to deal with challenging family members | Life Hacks

Lifestyle

Acclaimed artist Richard Mayhew dead at 100

“We created Always Alpha to revolutionize women’s sports by moving beyond outdated, one-size-fits-all models designed with male athletes in mind,” Always Alpha co-founder Chaput said. “These traditional frameworks, tied to contracts and templated endorsements, fail to recognize the unique strengths and potential of female athletes, coaches and broadcasters.”

Like Felix, Chaput has left her mark in the sports industry, serving as the digital marketing lead for the bid to bring the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles. Bringing her own award-winning roster of projects and talent, Chaput and Felix’s new venture will be supported by Dolphin Marketing, a digital marketing agency with a portfolio of celebrities, influencers and entertainment marketing companies. 

“Women’s sports is an underserved and undervalued billion-dollar industry,” she added. “Women are more than athletes, more than an afterthought and more than the current system is built for. Always Alpha is reimagining modern talent management for today’s athletes, investors, moms, entrepreneurs, broadcasters, coaches, advocates and change-makers.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

More Black and Latina women are leading unions — and transforming how they work

More Black and Latina women are leading unions — and transforming how they work

By TheGrio

Liberty aren’t celebrating beating Aces with WNBA Finals on the horizon

Liberty aren’t celebrating beating Aces with WNBA Finals on the horizon

By TheGrio

USC’s JuJu Watkins ready to be the face of women’s college basketball, picking up the torch left by Caitlin Clark

USC’s JuJu Watkins ready to be the face of women’s college basketball, picking up the torch left by Caitlin Clark

By TheGrio

Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Taraji P. Henson are among Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year

Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Taraji P. Henson are among Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year

By TheGrio

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

By Maxim

Nike Teams With Legendary Designer Nigo For Air Force III Sneaker & Streetwear Line

Nike Teams With Legendary Designer Nigo For Air Force III Sneaker & Streetwear Line

By Maxim

SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2024 Lineup Includes Maria and Better Man

SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2024 Lineup Includes Maria and Better Man

By MovieMaker Magazine

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing And Front Row Motorsports File Antitrust Lawsuit Against NASCAR Over New Charter Agreement

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing And Front Row Motorsports File Antitrust Lawsuit Against NASCAR Over New Charter Agreement

By American Cars And Racing

Aric Almirola Could Win A Championship In NASCAR’s Best Car

Aric Almirola Could Win A Championship In NASCAR’s Best Car

By American Cars And Racing