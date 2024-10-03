Naomi Campbell’s charity falsely claimed to be a UNICEF partner, UN claims

A week after Naomi Campbell’s charity Fashion for Relief was found mishandling funds, more alleged misconduct has emerged.

Kay Wicker
Oct 3, 2024
Naomi Campbell, Fashion for Relief, Naomi Campbell controversy, Celebrity charities, theGrio.com
Naomi Campbell attends the "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The saga of Naomi Campbell’s charity, Fashion for Relief, continues.

Nearly a week after it was revealed the organization was misusing funds and Campbell was banned from being a charity trustee in the UK for the next five years, more of the 19-year-old organization’s alleged misconduct has come to light.

In 2022, the charity was the subject of a “serious” investigation by the United Nations for misrepresenting itself as an ambassador of global children’s charity UNICEF, the Guardian reports. The inquiry stemmed from a 2019 star-studded charity fashion show event held at the British Museum by Fashion for Relief. At that time, Campbell’s charity claimed it was using the event to help UNICEF raise funds in addition to a few other charities.

However, UNICEF UK denied the claims, stating it was not a partner of Fashion for Relief and hadn’t received a cent from the event’s proceeds. In 2022, UNICEF later submitted an incident report to the commission about Campbell’s charity. In the report, UNICEF raised concerns that its brand was being used without proper agreement and potentially to mislead donors.

The global organization further inquired why Campbell was referred to as a UNICEF “envoy” at an official government meeting with then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, in 2018. Campbell has never held an official role with the charity.

Recommended Stories

News

Naomi Campbell barred from being charity trustee in England and Wales

Lifestyle

Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour kick off New York Fashion Week with a spicy exchange of words

Lifestyle

Naomi Campbell confirms she welcomed both children by surrogate

Featured

Naomi Campbell opens up about how designer Azzedine Alaïa protected her from predators

Lifestyle

Raven-Symoné announces the death of her father, Christopher Pearman

News

Amazon pulls Kim Porter memoir about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs that her children say is fake

News

Lauryn Hill sued by Fugees bandmate for fraud over tour. She says the lawsuit is ‘baseless’

Lifestyle

Cardi B got another round of butt injections removed, and she’s not the only one

After news of her organization’s misdealings first emerged last week, Campbell released a statement on Saturday, per CBS News and the Guardian, calling the report “deeply flawed.”

“First of all, I recognize that, as the face of Fashion for Relief, I am ultimately responsible for its conduct,” she said, adding, “Unfortunately, I was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the organization, and I entrusted the legal and operational management to others.”

She explained she’s “instructed new advisers” to look into the matter.

“Secondly, I have never undertaken philanthropic work for personal gain, nor will I ever do so,” she continued. “Contrary to media reports, I have never been paid a fee for my participation in Fashion for Relief nor billed any personal expenses to the organization.” 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Naomi Campbell barred from being charity trustee in England and Wales

Naomi Campbell barred from being charity trustee in England and Wales

By TheGrio

A news site that covers Haitian Americans is facing harassment over its post-debate coverage of Ohio

A news site that covers Haitian Americans is facing harassment over its post-debate coverage of Ohio

By TheGrio

Harris hands out meals, consoles families as she surveys Hurricane Helene devastation in Georgia

Harris hands out meals, consoles families as she surveys Hurricane Helene devastation in Georgia

By TheGrio

Hunger in Haiti reaches famine levels as gangs squeeze life out of the capital and beyond

Hunger in Haiti reaches famine levels as gangs squeeze life out of the capital and beyond

By TheGrio

Jussie Smollett Stands by His Story and Hopes to Tell a New One: “Truth Will Come to Light”

Jussie Smollett Stands by His Story and Hopes to Tell a New One: “Truth Will Come to Light”

By Popviewers

Kim Kardashian Threatens Legal Action After Twitter User Accuses Her of Being Involved In The Diddy Case

Kim Kardashian Threatens Legal Action After Twitter User Accuses Her of Being Involved In The Diddy Case

By Bounding Into Comics

Five Arrested In Scam Targeting Actor Brad Pitt

Five Arrested In Scam Targeting Actor Brad Pitt

By TheMix.net

Demi Lovato’s ‘Child Star’ Exposes How Hollywood Has Damaged Child Actors Over The Last 30 Years

Demi Lovato’s ‘Child Star’ Exposes How Hollywood Has Damaged Child Actors Over The Last 30 Years

By Bounding Into Comics

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

By Maxim