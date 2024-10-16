The significance of Black actors over 50 in cinema

While famous Black actors are undeniably breaking records and making film history in real time, it often seems like older actors are overlooked in favor of newer faces. Here, we spotlight some of the most impactful Black actors over 50 — all true icons in our eyes.

Iconic Black actors and their contributions

These Black male actors over 50 are some of the most versatile, commanding and dynamic trailblazers in the biz.

Morgan Freeman: A career of versatility

Did you know that Morgan Freeman’s acting career began back in the 1960s? Over the last five decades, this unforgettable American actor has lent his inimitable voice, distinctive freckles and cool demeanor to a wide range of productions. He made an undeniable mark on classics like 1989’s historical “Driving Miss Daisy,” 1994’s sweeping drama “The Shawshank Redemption,” and 1995’s creepy thriller “Se7en,” along with superhero blockbusters such as 2005’s “Batman Begins” and 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

Denzel Washington: A commanding presence

Denzel Washington kicked off his career with TV roles like Dr. Philip Chandler on the 1980s medical drama “St. Elsewhere.” Since then, the American actor has brought his imposing presence and classic good looks to more than 50 films, including notable roles in 1992’s “Malcolm X,” 2001’s “Training Day” and 2016’s “Fences.”

Samuel L. Jackson: The quintessential character actor

It’s impossible to imagine the film industry without the diverse talents of producer and actor Samuel L. Jackson. His most iconic roles include Trip in 1992’s “Juice,” Jules Winnfield in 1994’s “Pulp Fiction,” the title character in 2000’s “Shaft” and Mace Windu in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy. You can also catch this prolific actor in less expected places, such as the 2000 superhero saga “Unbreakable,” the 2004 video game “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” and the 2007 animated series “Afro Samurai.”

Forest Whitaker: Mastering the art of storytelling

This Texas-born actor might be best known for his dramatic roles in films like 2013’s “The Butler” and 2006’s “The Last King of Scotland,” but he’s also appeared in TV series such as “The Shield,” “Criminal Minds” and “Roots.” Whitaker is always committed to bringing out each nuance of a character, whether he’s starring in a powerful historical drama, a sci-fi epic like 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” or a superhero saga such as 2018’s “Black Panther.”

Cuba Gooding Jr.: A dynamic performer

This unforgettable Bronx-born actor has graced nearly a hundred different shows and movies over his four-decade career. His breakout roles in the 1991 crime drama “Boyz in the Hood” and 1996 sports flick “Jerry Maguire” helped turn him into an in-demand star, including the lead role in 2016’s limited series “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Gooding has also flexed his impressive range on Broadway with notable appearances in “Chicago” and “The Trip to Bountiful.”

Established, multi-talented stars

These next few Black American actors over 50 have already proven their chops with thriving acting careers — but they also continue to push themselves in new directions, whether that’s working behind the camera or diving into a wide range of genres.

Don Cheadle: A force in both acting and producing

You may know this Kansas City-born actor for the gravitas he puts into dramatic films, including his acclaimed roles as Paul Rusesabagina in 2004’s “Hotel Rwanda” and Graham Waters in “Crash,” also from 2004. TV fans may also recognize Cheadle from his turn as D.A. John Littleton on “Picket Fences” or Marty Kaan on “House of Lies.” What you might not know is that Cheadle has also branched out into directing with 2015’s “Miles Ahead” and producing with TV series “The Big Cigar” and “Black Monday.”

Terry Crews: From comedian to dramatic actor

Famous funny man Terry Crews has brought his comedic chops to films like 2006’s “Idiocracy” and 2010’s “The Expendables,” as well as the beloved TV series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” More recently, Crews has tried his hand at more dramatic roles, such as Lonny Church on HBO’s “The Newsroom.”

Idris Elba: A multifaceted entertainer

This London-born actor has become a global star, not least because of his unique voice and distinguished looks. Elba has already shown off a stunning amount of range, with noteworthy roles in dramas like 2015’s “Beasts of No Nation,” superhero movies like 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” and 2021’s “The Suicide Squad,” and even some kid flicks like 2016’s “Finding Dory” and “Zootopia.” Did we mention he’s also a celebrated DJ?

Historical trailblazers in film

American film actor Sidney Poitier. Original Publication: People Disc – HK0424 (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Evening Standard / Getty Images

These Black actors are best known for breaking boundaries and winning over their contemporaries with undeniable talent and unshakable resilience.

Sidney Poitier: Breaking barriers in Hollywood

This Bahamian actor made history by starring in films as early as the late 1950s, a time when Black actors were still relegated to supporting roles as helpful servants. Poitier bucked that trend with powerful performances in movies such as 1958’s “The Defiant Ones,” 1963’s “Lilies of the Field” and 1967’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

Angela Bassett: A powerhouse performer

One of the most successful Black female actors over 50, Angela Bassett has been lending her captivating presence to films and TV since the 1980s. You might remember her breakout role as Tina Turner in 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It” or her memorable performances in 1991’s “Boyz in the Hood,” 1992’s “Malcolm X,” 1995’s “Waiting to Exhale” and 1998’s “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.” More recently, Bassett has been winning over a new generation of fans with appearances in 2015’s “Chi-Raq” and 2018’s “Black Panther,” as well as her Emmy-nominated performance on the TV series “American Horror Story.”

Celebrating the legacy and influence of Black actors over 50

Black American actors over 50 don’t always get the recognition they deserve — even from major institutions like the Academy Awards. Still, their legacy and influence is undeniable. You can show your appreciation by getting to know more about these trailblazing actors and their storied careers .

