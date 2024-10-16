Trump slammed as mentally unfit after saying Black voters should get their ‘head examined’

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is being slammed for suggesting that Black and Hispanic voters who support his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, should have their “head examined.”

“Anyone who is African American or Hispanic – and you know how well I’m doing there – that votes for Kamala, you gotta have your head examined,” said Trump during a rally in Atlanta, Georgia. Members of the audience laughed in response to the remark.

Black leaders who spoke with theGrio condemned Trump’s remarks, suggesting that he is the one who needs his head examined.

“The person most in need of a head examination before Election Day is Donald Trump,” said Markus Batchelor, national political director at People For the American Way.

Batchelor told theGrio, “To Donald Trump, Black and Hispanic voters are groups to pander to with mug shots and taco bowls.” He added, “He’s had no serious plans for progress in our communities and has moreover proven how dangerous he is to them.”



NAACP President Derrick Johnson similarly told theGrio that the country needs to have a “real conversation” about Trump’s “cognitive decline.”

“He is not mentally fit to carry out a 10-minute interview more or less serve in the White House,” said the civil rights leader.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, D.C. after meeting with President Joe Biden. The leading civil rights organization said it hopes to raise $15 million for its Building Community Voice Fund. (Photo: Susan Walsh/AP)

Johnson referenced Trump’s bizarre rally in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Monday, during which the former president stood and swayed to music for 30 minutes rather than taking questions from voters as planned.



“Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music … Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?” said Trump.

“It is concerning to watch him frozen on stage for 39-plus minutes just dancing because his staff has to put on music to soothe him when he’s not calm,” Johnson told TheGrio. “We’re talking about someone who lacks the mental capacity to moderate his behavior when he’s on stage in front of his supporters.”

Reflecting on the upcoming Election Day in just two and a half weeks, the NAACP leader added, “The real question for all of us is: Is this the direction we want to go? Because he’s not mentally fit to walk down the street and remember which way to go.”

The Harris campaign also criticized Trump for his comments about Black and Hispanic voters, calling on him to release his medical records.

“If Donald Trump thinks insulting Black and Latino voters is the key to earning their respect and their votes, it’s him who should have his head examined,” said Biden-Walz campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika, who added, “He should man up and release his medical records so that voters can understand what exactly is going on with comments like this.”

The campaign also challenged Trump to “stop hiding” and take his “divisive rhetoric directly to Black media.”

“Unlike Trump, Vice President Harris is working to earn every vote and talk to every single voter across her broad and growing coalition, from listeners of The Breakfast Club to viewers of Fox News,” said Chitika in reference to Harris’ most recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God and her interview tonight with Fox News journalist Brett Baier. “Trump should do the same if he has the stamina to keep up.”

