TheGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor joins CNN to break down what’s really going on with Harris and Black men

Gaynor discusses the generational divide of Black men and their support for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

TheGrio
Oct 18, 2024

TheGrio’s White House Correspondent and Managing Editor of Politics, Gerren Keith Gaynor, joined “CNN This Morning” to discuss the generational divide of Black men and their support for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Gaynor, who has covered Harris throughout her time in office as vice president, cited theGrio’s reporting about the role of mis- and disinformation to explain why as much of a quarter of Black men under 50 — according to an NAACP survey — say they will vote for the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

“When I speak to Democratic insiders and people who are organizers on the ground talking to Black men at barbershops, what they find is that a lot of this is due to misinformation and disinformation,” said Gaynor, who is a millennial and described coming of age as a Morehouse College student when Barack Obama was elected America’s first Black president in 2008.

He told CNN’s Kasie Hunt, “Millennials tend to get their news on social media … on those platforms, we are seeing more and more mis and disinformation.”

Gaynor said journalists have an important job this election cycle to ensure that the “full story” of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is told so that Black voters can make “informed decisions” on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Earlier this week, Kamala Harris released her “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men,” a comprehensive plan of proposals that includes up to 1 million “fully forgivable” startup business loans for Black entrepreneurs and advancing the number of good-paying jobs in “high-demand industries” for Black men through education, training, and mentorship programs. Harris also calls for a “regulatory framework” for cryptocurrency and other digital assets so that Black men’s investments are protected.

Donald Trump has not released any policy agenda geared toward Black men.

Gaynor was also joined by panelists Alphonso David, president and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum, and Michael Franklin, founder of Words Normalize Behavior.

Watch the full CNN segment above.

More Stories

Lifestyle

After spending just $532 on her wedding, ‘Found’ actress Shanola Hampton only has one regret

Health

Serena Williams is ‘recovering but getting better’ after recent health scare

Culture Watch

Jordan Brand is amplifying Black storytelling with StoryCorps’ ‘Brightness in Black’

Lifestyle

The influence of Black culture on fashion

Health

Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis’ breast cancer has spread after opting to ‘keep’ her tumor: ‘I thought I had this’

Books

Victoria Monét pens upcoming children’s book ‘Everywhere You Are’  

Style

How to pull off a budget wedding without hiring a planner

Health

A 15-year-old designed a smartwatch to detect stroke risk

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Kamala Harris’ plan for Black men hailed as ‘game changer’

Kamala Harris’ plan for Black men hailed as ‘game changer’

By TheGrio

Allen Media Group’s ‘TheGrio’ presents an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden

Allen Media Group’s ‘TheGrio’ presents an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden

By TheGrio

Harris works to energize Black male voters while Trump continues to attack immigration policy

Harris works to energize Black male voters while Trump continues to attack immigration policy

By TheGrio

Diddy Breaks His Silence From Jail For The First Time Since His Arrest

Diddy Breaks His Silence From Jail For The First Time Since His Arrest

By TheMix.net

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

By Chip Chick

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Breaks Her Silence About His Arrest

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Breaks Her Silence About His Arrest

By TheMix.net

George R.R. Martin’s Co-Author Reveals Shocking Truths About ‘House of the Dragon’ HBO Drama And ‘The Winds Of Winter’: “If He Dies, Fans Are Out of Luck”

George R.R. Martin’s Co-Author Reveals Shocking Truths About ‘House of the Dragon’ HBO Drama And ‘The Winds Of Winter’: “If He Dies, Fans Are Out of Luck”

By Bounding Into Comics

Video From 1999 Interview Shows Diddy Predicting His Own Arrest – ‘They’re Gonna Probably Be Arresting Me’

Video From 1999 Interview Shows Diddy Predicting His Own Arrest – ‘They’re Gonna Probably Be Arresting Me’

By TheMix.net

His Wife Came Out As Trans, But He’s Not Interested In Men, So He’s Scared Divorce Is Inevitable

His Wife Came Out As Trans, But He’s Not Interested In Men, So He’s Scared Divorce Is Inevitable

By Chip Chick