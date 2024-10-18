TheGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor joins CNN to break down what’s really going on with Harris and Black men

TheGrio’s White House Correspondent and Managing Editor of Politics, Gerren Keith Gaynor, joined “CNN This Morning” to discuss the generational divide of Black men and their support for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Gaynor, who has covered Harris throughout her time in office as vice president, cited theGrio’s reporting about the role of mis- and disinformation to explain why as much of a quarter of Black men under 50 — according to an NAACP survey — say they will vote for the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

“When I speak to Democratic insiders and people who are organizers on the ground talking to Black men at barbershops, what they find is that a lot of this is due to misinformation and disinformation,” said Gaynor, who is a millennial and described coming of age as a Morehouse College student when Barack Obama was elected America’s first Black president in 2008.

He told CNN’s Kasie Hunt, “Millennials tend to get their news on social media … on those platforms, we are seeing more and more mis and disinformation.”

Gaynor said journalists have an important job this election cycle to ensure that the “full story” of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is told so that Black voters can make “informed decisions” on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Earlier this week, Kamala Harris released her “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men,” a comprehensive plan of proposals that includes up to 1 million “fully forgivable” startup business loans for Black entrepreneurs and advancing the number of good-paying jobs in “high-demand industries” for Black men through education, training, and mentorship programs. Harris also calls for a “regulatory framework” for cryptocurrency and other digital assets so that Black men’s investments are protected.

Donald Trump has not released any policy agenda geared toward Black men.

Gaynor was also joined by panelists Alphonso David, president and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum, and Michael Franklin, founder of Words Normalize Behavior.

Watch the full CNN segment above.

