Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children address ‘untrue’ rumors about their late mother, Kim Porter

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children are breaking their silence. In a joint statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Diddy’s sons Quincy, 33, and Christian, 26, and his twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, 17, shut down the “many hurtful and false” conspiracy theories spreading about their parents and specifically Combs’ relationship with former model and actress Kim Porter.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating bout our parents,” they wrote. “As well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out.”

Following Combs’ arrest by federal agents and the release of the indictment detailing the charges, users across social media have been thinking back on the mogul’s past, especially his relationships.

Porter and Combs first started dating in the ’90s and shared a complicated relationship from 1994 to 2007. Despite their on-and-off romantic status, the couple, who have three children (Christian, D’Lila and Jessie) and raised Porter’s eldest son Quincy together, maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their family. In 2018, the mother of four died at 47 from pneumonia.

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother,” the siblings continued in their statement.

“She was our world. And nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established.”

While the siblings emphasized that “there was no foul play” in their mother’s death, conspiracies resurfaced on social media after the recent publication of a memoir claiming to be by Porter. Entitled “Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey For Justice, From The Other Side,” the book’s Amazon description reads “Diddy’s Achilles’ heel.” The purported memoir by Jamal T. Millwood “for Kimberly A. Porter,” reportedly details alleged disturbing and graphic sexual encounters and physical abuse involving Combs, per People magazine.

Recommended Stories

However, Porter’s children say, “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue.

“She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”

Also shutting down any “friends” speaking on behalf of their mother, the siblings emphasized that these individuals do not have their late mother’s best interest in mind. Similarly, the music mogul’s attorney, Erica Wolf, described the memoir to People magazine as “fake,” “offensive,” and “a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy.”

As their father awaits trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, the Combs children highlighted the lifelong process of grief. Requesting that everyone respect their “request for peace” as they “continue to cope with her loss every day,” the sibling ended the statement with “We love and miss you, Mommy.”

“We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories,” they added. “We ask that everyone please respect our mother…and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves.”