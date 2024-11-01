Eva Marcille and friends flee heartbreak for Vietnam in new Will Packer-produced series ‘Eat, Slay, Love’

In Peacock's “Eat, Slay, Love,” Eva Marcille joins Nivea, Tammy Rivera, and London Hughes on an epic girls' trip in Southeast Asia.

Kay Wicker
Nov 1, 2024
Eva Marcille, Eat Slay Love, Will Packer, Nivea, Tammy Rivera, London Hughes, Black reality TV stars, theGrio.com
Eva Marcille attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

When Eva Marcille returns to reality TV later this month, she will be on a mission: to eat, slay, and love.

“Girls Trip” director Will Packer has partnered with Peacock to produce “Eat, Slay, Love,” a new reality series starring Marcille, singers Tammy Rivera and Nivea, and comedian London Hughes.

The three-episode series, out Nov. 7, follows the quartet as they travel through Vietnam in search of healing following failed romances.

“I would consider the four ingredients of good girls trip to be us,” Nivea begins in the trailer released Thursday, Oct. 31. “You’ve got the funny one (London), you’ve got the emotional one (Eva), the fashionista (Tammy), and you got me: the crazy one! And we’re getting out of our comfort zone and heading to Vietnam for my birthday!”

In the trailer, the ladies explore the Southeast Asian country’s culture, sites, and foods. During the lively trip, they push their boundaries and each other’s buttons.

“I flew across the world to escape all of what my heart is going through,” explains the former “America’s Next Top Model” winner in the trailer.

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Mariah Carey has officially declared ‘It’s time’ for the holidays

Lifestyle

Megan Thee Stallion reminds teens they are ‘never a bother’ with new mental health initiative

Entertainment

9 thoughts, prayers and concerns about the disappointing reunion episode of ‘Love Is Blind’ season 7

Lifestyle

It’s official: Rihanna is for the children

Entertainment

Barack Obama reveals why daughter Malia dropped her last name to debut her first film

Lifestyle

Celebrity Black women are the costume queens of Halloween

Entertainment

Actor Wendell Pierce says ‘obnoxious people’ ruined his World Series experience

After eight years together, the former “Real Housewife of Atlanta” star finalized her divorce from ex Micheal Sterling in August 2023. She shares daughter Marley, 9, with her former partner Kevin McCall and sons Michael Jr., 5, and Maverick, 4, with Sterling.

At the time of her divorce, Marcille told People magazine, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting.” 

She added, “Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Much like the series’ producer Packer, Marcille is no stranger to a memorable girls’ trip. From 2018 through 2021, she starred on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” a series marked by its annual girls’ trips. In “Eat, Slay, Love,” the reality TV star, actress and model joins her castmates in using the trip as an opportunity to unwind and try new experiences (mud baths, anyone?), and gain peace of mind.

“Money can not buy this type of peace,” Marcille says while lying in a hammock on the beach in the trailer.

However, it wouldn’t be a girls’ trip without a little drama. Towards the end of the trailer, the women begin to clash, leaving viewers to wonder if they ultimately accomplish their mission. 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

‘Love is Blind’ favorites Lauren and Cameron share how a difficult fertility journey made them ‘stronger’

‘Love is Blind’ favorites Lauren and Cameron share how a difficult fertility journey made them ‘stronger’

By TheGrio

This ‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 reunion episode is looking like it’s about to be a shenanigans bonanza. I can’t wait.

This ‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 reunion episode is looking like it’s about to be a shenanigans bonanza. I can’t wait.

By TheGrio

9 thoughts, prayers and concerns about the disappointing reunion episode of ‘Love Is Blind’ season 7

9 thoughts, prayers and concerns about the disappointing reunion episode of ‘Love Is Blind’ season 7

By TheGrio

Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2024 You Should Keep an Eye On

Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2024 You Should Keep an Eye On

By Popviewers

Her Husband Ran Into His Long-Term Ex And Wants To Go On A Dinner Date With The Girl, So She Said They Were Over If He Went Through With It

Her Husband Ran Into His Long-Term Ex And Wants To Go On A Dinner Date With The Girl, So She Said They Were Over If He Went Through With It

By Chip Chick

Pregnant & Alone, Scared Stray Dog Never Knew Good People Exist Until This Happened

Pregnant & Alone, Scared Stray Dog Never Knew Good People Exist Until This Happened

By Rocky Kanaka

Clint Eastwood, 94, ‘Struggling’ With Girlfriend’s Sudden Death Despite Already Finding Love Again

Clint Eastwood, 94, ‘Struggling’ With Girlfriend’s Sudden Death Despite Already Finding Love Again

By TheMix.net

Her Boyfriend Made Her Cry On Vacation, So She No Longer Wants To Move In With Him

Her Boyfriend Made Her Cry On Vacation, So She No Longer Wants To Move In With Him

By Chip Chick

Woman Breaks Down in Tears Reuniting With Her Soul Dog After a Journey Across Continents

Woman Breaks Down in Tears Reuniting With Her Soul Dog After a Journey Across Continents

By Rocky Kanaka