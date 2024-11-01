Eva Marcille and friends flee heartbreak for Vietnam in new Will Packer-produced series ‘Eat, Slay, Love’

When Eva Marcille returns to reality TV later this month, she will be on a mission: to eat, slay, and love.

“Girls Trip” director Will Packer has partnered with Peacock to produce “Eat, Slay, Love,” a new reality series starring Marcille, singers Tammy Rivera and Nivea, and comedian London Hughes.

The three-episode series, out Nov. 7, follows the quartet as they travel through Vietnam in search of healing following failed romances.

“I would consider the four ingredients of good girls trip to be us,” Nivea begins in the trailer released Thursday, Oct. 31. “You’ve got the funny one (London), you’ve got the emotional one (Eva), the fashionista (Tammy), and you got me: the crazy one! And we’re getting out of our comfort zone and heading to Vietnam for my birthday!”

In the trailer, the ladies explore the Southeast Asian country’s culture, sites, and foods. During the lively trip, they push their boundaries and each other’s buttons.

“I flew across the world to escape all of what my heart is going through,” explains the former “America’s Next Top Model” winner in the trailer.

After eight years together, the former “Real Housewife of Atlanta” star finalized her divorce from ex Micheal Sterling in August 2023. She shares daughter Marley, 9, with her former partner Kevin McCall and sons Michael Jr., 5, and Maverick, 4, with Sterling.

At the time of her divorce, Marcille told People magazine, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting.”

She added, “Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Much like the series’ producer Packer, Marcille is no stranger to a memorable girls’ trip. From 2018 through 2021, she starred on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” a series marked by its annual girls’ trips. In “Eat, Slay, Love,” the reality TV star, actress and model joins her castmates in using the trip as an opportunity to unwind and try new experiences (mud baths, anyone?), and gain peace of mind.

“Money can not buy this type of peace,” Marcille says while lying in a hammock on the beach in the trailer.

However, it wouldn’t be a girls’ trip without a little drama. Towards the end of the trailer, the women begin to clash, leaving viewers to wonder if they ultimately accomplish their mission.