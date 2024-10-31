Celebrity Black women are the costume queens of Halloween

It is officially Halloween, and many folks’ favorite pastime has finally commenced: judging celebrity Halloween costumes. And this year, celebrities, especially Black women, have really taken it up a notch. For starters, we could easily call it “Halle-ween,” as there have already been multiple homages to Halle Berry’s most famous characters, each one just as stylish as the last. Meanwhile, Berry maintained an elegant air of mystery as she debuted a mystical witch costume (complete with a “Catwoman”-worthy black cat).

One of the most fun annual trends is seeing celebrities dress as other celebrities — and several spot-on homages have been paid this season. Beyond that, overwhelmingly, Black celebrities and costume girlies alike seem to be showing up and showing out as renditions of timeless and iconic characters across ethnicities, and we’re here for it. And then, there are those who accomplished multiple costume changes. Lizzo, Sherri Shepherd, “Love Island US” star Serena and more have also given us multiple looks to love this year. And while not too many famous Black men have shown off their costumes so far, the handful that have really leaned in.

From clever group costumes to elaborate prosthetics to cute couple concepts and more, we’ve rounded up theGrio’s current favorites below!

Sherri Shephard’s multiple Met Gala looks

(Photo credit: The Sherri Shepherd Show)

Sherri Shepherd treated her talk show audience and viewers to her very own Halloween fashion extravaganza this Halloween, donning multiple iconic Met Gala looks from the past decade.

Jennifer Hudson as “Queen of the Night” Whitney Houston

(Photo credit: The Jennifer Hudson Show)

Jennifer Hudson celebrated Halloween by hosting her third Halloween bash episode on her eponymous talk show. In addition to Hudson dressing up as Whitney Houston’s iconic “Queen of the Night” costume from her 1992 film “The Bodyguard,” “HalloQueen” Janelle Monáe made an appearance as iconic character ET (see below).

Janelle Monae as ET

The HalloQueen has outdone herself once again. This year, Janelle Monáe topped of a month of teases, debuting her flawless ET costume both on her social media platform and on Hudson’s holiday-themed show.

Saweetie as The Joker

Never one known to disappoint on Halloween, Saweetie scored a pitch-perfect Joker based on the late Heath Ledger’s version in the “Dark Knight.”

Kerry Washington as Tashi Duncan in “The Challengers”

Kerry Washington paid clever homage to Zendaya’s controversial character in the steamy tennis drama “The Challengers”…complete with two of her best-known male costars as supporting characters.

Megan thee Stallion as Starfire

Megan’s rendition of the DC Comics character Starfire was so well executed that DC Comics CEO James Gunn even weighed in, calling it “incredible.”

Lizzo as Edward Scissorhands, a “South Park”-inspired weight loss drug and a never-declining face card

Lizzo kicked off the week of Halloween by debuting a weight loss drug costume and later a very clever “face card” costume. On the actual spooky day, she revealed her version of Edward Scissorhands.

Winnie Harlow as Diana Ross

Model Winnie Harlow paid a stylish homage to the one and only Diana Ross in one of her timeless and most iconic photoshoots.

Halle Bailey as Halle Berry

Halle Bailey is among a few ladies who paid homage to a wide range of characters Halle Berry has portrayed, including her Bond girl-turn as Jinx in “Die Another Day.”

Tyla as Sharon Stone from the “Flintstones”

Tyla also paid homage to Halle Berry by dressing as her scene-stealing character from the “Flintstones” 1992 live-action movie, Miss Sharon Stone.

Coi Leray as Halle Berry’s Catwoman

Singer Coi Leray didn’t just go as any Catwoman; she joined the handful of others paying homage to Halle Berry as her version of the iconic anti-heroine from the “Batman” cinematic universe.

Chloe Bailey as Jessica Rabbit

Chloe Bailey took us back to the late ’80s as the sultry and legendary Jessica Rabbit from the hit animated film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

Ciara as Naomi Campbell

So far this year, Cici brought not one but two looks; the first a stylish ode to supermodel Naomi Campbell, and the second an homage to GloRilla.

Coco Jones as Donna Summer

If this year’s unofficial Halloween theme was to pay homage to the greats, Coco Jones kept the nostalgic vibes going as the stunning Donna Summer.

Recommended Stories

Keke Palmer and family as Milli Vanilli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) In multiple posts, Keke Palmer revealed her family’s group costume as the iconic pop duo Milli Vanilli and their band.

Keke Palmer as Cersei Lannister and Prince Joffrey Baratheon

With the help of her young son Leo as Prince Joffrey Baratheon (we think), Palmer also revealed her version of Cersei Lannister, a fierce mother character from “Game of Thrones.”

“Love Is Blind” alums Serena Page and Kordell Beckham as Dionne Davenport and Murray Duvall from “Clueless”

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham are the picture-perfect couple Dionne and Murray, complete with near-identical wardrobes.

Serena Page, Leah Kateb, and JaNa Craig as the Powerpuff Girls

Everybody’s favorite “Love Island US” trio Serena, Leah, and JaNa reunited once again for an iconic group costume as the Powerpuff Girls.

Tyga as The Crypt Keeper from “Tales from the Crypt”

Tyga might be the unofficial king of Halloween as he’s known to really lean into it. This year’s terrifyingly accurate “Crypt Keeper” costume from the classic horror series “Tales from the Crypt” was no different.

Ray Ray McCloud III as Katt Williams

As the unofficial prophet of 2024, it’s hardly surprising someone went as Katt Williams this year.