Black stand up comedy that’s shaping the comedy scene

When you think of Black stand-up comedy, venues like the Apollo Amateur Night may come to mind. The greatest Black comedians have showcased comedic styles that range from raunchy to satiric to slapstick. The history of talent in this genre is vast and constantly expanding as they often use comedy in ingenious ways to speak on social ills like racism, sexism, poverty and more.

History of Black comedy

This combination photo shows Comedian Redd Foxx, left, speaking to journalists about the reasons he left the top-rated sitcom “Sanford & Son,” March 14, 1974 in New York and actor Demond Wilson participating in a CBS “Face the Nation” discussion on school prayer on May 5, 1984, in Washington. It was 50 years ago this month that the sitcom “Sanford and Son” debuted on NBC. (AP Photo)

Named after the celebrated soul food, the Chitlin Circuit became a lifeline for several famous Black comedians shut out from traditional venues due to Jim Crow. Many famous comedians like Redd Foxx, Richard Pryor and Moms Mabley sharpened their skills in these places that were a right-of-passage.

With the growth of media, such cutting-edge Black comedy showcases eventually made it to the screen. DEF Comedy Jam, which ran from 1992 to 1997 with a return in 2006, was a platform that introduced Martin Lawrence, Chris Tucker and Katt Williams. Eventually, many of these famous comedians made history (and lots of money) on their own television shows, blockbuster films and Netflix specials. Some, like Sam Joy, haven’t let a late start prevent them from challenging societal norms.

Most influential Black comedians

African-American comedians have long been using comedy as a means to address societal issues and raise awareness about racial inequality in all aspects of society.

Richard Pryor

American comedian Richard Pryor (1940 – 2005) during a stage show, circa 1977. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)

No Black standup comedy discussion can begin without mentioning the comedic prowess of Richard Pryor, the man who bore his soul in the mostly autobiographical film “Jojo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling.” Long before rap music became controversial for using the “N-word,” Pryor was already making waves with it, as he didn’t hold back in making fun of everyone, including his white audiences.

When questioned about his use of profanity on stage, as replayed on NPR, Pryor bluntly told CBS Morning News in 1983:

“You know what’s obscene to me? The president of the United States stands on television and tells people that we are helping to fight communism in South America by killing the people. I would never do that.”

Eddie Murphy

Speaking of making fun of everyone, often through observational humor and sketch comedy, filmed in 1987, the comedy concert “Eddie Murphy Raw” would go on to become the highest-grossing stand-up comedy film released, thanks to its over $50 million gross. As a 19-year-old, Eddie Murphy became the youngest cast member (at the time) to join Saturday Night Live. Hits like “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Coming to America” would continue to seal his comedic legacy before his dramatic turn in “Dreamgirls” — a role that landed him an Academy Award nomination.

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle on Broadway, July 9, 2019

Among the best Chappelle show sketches was the Frontline parody featuring a blind black man leading a white-supremacy movement. His routines from the show and comedy specials on Netflix have continued to push the lines of selective outrage. So much so, that people threatened to boycott Netflix.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up during Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javitz Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

As part of the ensemble cast, Tiffany Haddish became a breakout star in the film “Girls Trip.” Her Black standup comedy routines showcase a bold and brash style that has let her stand out in an often male-dominated field. She began to use her comedy as an outlet while in foster care after her mother’s accident — a tragedy that left her brain damaged. Her personal experiences often became material for her comedy acts as she once lived in her car to make ends meet.

Redd Foxx

Born John Elroy Sanford, Redd Foxx would make a career for himself with his raunchy and frank Black standup comedy style. He perfected the art of the comedy album by creating 50 of them after signing with the Dooto record label. His birth name, Sanford, would become famous on his hit NBC sitcom “Sanford and Son.”

Moms Mabley

CBS Television, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

With a career that spanned over 50 years, Moms Mabley broke several glass ceilings. She became the first female to have success in comedy and perform at the Apollo Theater and Carnegie Hall stage. Born Loretta Mary Aiken in 1894, her routines that often discussed politics, race and sex would influence other groundbreaking comedians on this list, including Murphy, who based his grandma character in “The Nutty Professor” after her.

Bernie Mac

Bernie Mac appears on stage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios September 10, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

This king of comedy, born Bernard Jeffrey McCullough but known as Bernie Mac, got his comedy break in the film “Friday.” His hilarious performance in “The Original Kings Of Comedy” specials would lead to his own successful and beloved self-titled show that showcased his relatable humor. Mac would make several other films like “Charlie’s Angels Full Throttle,” “Ocean’s 12” and “ Bad Santa” before he died in 2008.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart has made his mark in Black standup comedy with specials that gave insight into his personal woes. From his romantic relationships to his height, he has made audiences laugh by laughing at himself on stage and in film. In “Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History,” he uses comedy and knowledge about Black historical figures to create a unique and informative special.

Wanda Sykes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Wanda Sykes attends the Los Angele premiere for Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II” at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, this Black standup comedy pro would make waves with her insights on race, gender and being an LGBTQ+ advocate. She gained prominence with her successful HBO special “Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied,” writing credentials and Emmy nominations.

Chris Rock

Chris Rock speaks onstage at the National Board of Review annual awards gala on March 15, 2022, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

After being discovered by Eddie Murphy, Rock would land a role in “Beverly Hills Cop II” and join Saturday Night Live. He would go on to have a big hit with his comedic autobiographical show “Everyone Hates Chris,” where he often depicted his experiences as a Black kid in an all-white school.

Cultural impact of Black stand-up comedy

Many comedians have used personal experiences to showcase the highs and lows of African-American life in their comedy specials. They may use exaggerated or anecdotal episodes to get the audience to laugh at things that could often be painful.

For example, the Chapelle show used comedy as a form of resistance or protest. So much so that Chapelle famously walked away from over $50 million when he was no longer sure if his social commentary against racism was delivering the nuance he intended as opposed to simply giving people a laugh.

The lasting legacy of Black comedy

The irony behind Black comedy is that it has often been easier for Black talent to make it in film compared to dramatic acting. Only some have been able to make a dramatic transformation, as Will Smith did, from rap to starring in a comedy sitcom to serious films.

Black comedic geniuses have historically used their skill in satire, exaggeration and biting social commentary to nip away at societal issues they may not have been able to address otherwise. Popular black comedians like Richard Pryor and Bernie Mac continue to have cultural influence long after their passing.

As Tony Cox, host of NPR, stated when interviewing popular Black stand-up comedian Darryl Littleton: