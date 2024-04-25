Tiffany Haddish opens up about journey to peace amid a difficult past

Tiffany Haddish is over the fame, but she’s looking forward to what’s to come in her life.

As she prepares for the May 7 release of her new memoir, “I Curse You with Joy,” which follows her 2017 New York Times bestseller, “The Last Black Unicorn,” the comedienne and actress is opening up about her journey to finding peace amid controversy — which started with her decision to remove alcohol from her diet, according to People magazine.

“This is my challenge to people. Stop drinking for six months, and just see how your life changes,” said Haddish. “You’re going to have your snatched body back, you’re going to see your relationships will be better, and you’ll stop dealing with people you don’t need to be dealing with.”

Tiffany Haddish speaks onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“My issue was,” she shared, “I was waking up next to ugly men.”

Police arrested the “Girls Trip” star in Georgia in January 2022 after they found her asleep behind the wheel. She was charged with DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. In November, police found her asleep in her car in the middle of an intersection in Beverly Hills, resulting in another DUI arrest in Los Angeles.

“I’m very sober,” she shared recently, noting that it’s been a key ingredient in her happiness. “I haven’t had a drink since [the November incident]. When I sit back and look at my life, everything that’s crazy that’s happened is because somebody or myself had alcohol in their system.”

The actress revealed that she is also celibate, even though she is dating.

“They went together,” said Haddish on cutting out alcohol and sex simultaneously.

Haddish’s memoir has also pushed her to get transparent about the heartache she’s endured throughout her reproductive health battle, People reported.

The Grammy Award-winning comic learned last year that she has endometriosis, a condition in which the endometrium grows outside the uterus and can cause pelvic pain.

“I’m pretty sure the devil is real,” said Haddish, “because the first day of my period, no matter what, the devil goes into overdrive. I feel like my life gets turned upside down.”

While Haddish has learned to manage her heavy and painful periods, the most severe potential side effect of endometriosis for her has been pregnancy losses. The “Haunted Mansion” star shared that she has suffered eight miscarriages, and even though she’s not entirely sold on getting married for a second time or becoming a mom, there’s a part of her that wants to.

“I’ve got all this love,” Haddish told People, “I should give it to somebody who can grow with it.”