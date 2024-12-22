Denzel Washington finds second act with baptism and ministry license 50 years after prophesy

Denzel Washington has seemingly found his second act in life after being baptized and receiving his license of ministry on Saturday in New York City. The Oscar-winning actor, who previously shared plans to retire from the film industry, celebrated the new chapter at Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ.

Washington, 69, was presented with a certificate of baptism and a ministry training license from Kelly Temple, where he was joined by his wife Pauletta Washington. The moment was full circle for the legendary actor, who is nominated in the best supporting male actor category at next year’s Golden Globes for his latest role in “Gladiator II.”

While at Kelly Temple, Washington, a 2023 TheGrio Awards honoree, recalled being 20 years old at his mother’s beauty parlor where Ruth Green, an apparent member of Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ, prophesied that he would “travel the world and preach to millions of people.”

“She didn’t say you’re going to get back in school. She didn’t say you’re going to become an Academy Award winner. She couldn’t even spell the word prophecy,” said Washington, who said his mother would later write down the word prophecy and “Reverend Washington.” An emotional Denzel Washington added, “And 50 years later, look at … God.”

Feeling grateful for the turning point in his life, Washington, who turns 70 next week, told the church congregation, “If he can do this for me and alone, there’s nothing he can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit, and there’s no limit to the sky.”

He continued, “God is good all the time. God is with us. When we’re not with him, he’s for us. When we’re not for him, he watches us when we don’t watch him. He protects us when we don’t protect ourselves, and he gives to us when we don’t deserve.”

Washington’s wife, Pauletta, also addressed the congregation. She shared how she and Denzel were introduced on a television set.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Gladiator II” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“I’m very proud of you,” she told her husband of more than 40 years. “You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children who are now adult children and who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”



Washington’s journey in ministry follows his recent announcement in a recent interview that he plans to leave Hollywood after a few more roles.

​​“I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. Probably not that many,” he told Australia’s “Today Show.” Washington listed off his next roles, hitting they could be his last – including his upcoming role in Ryan Coogler’s third installment of “Black Panther.”

While on the press run for “Gladiator II,” Washington appeared to hint at his next act being connected to the church. During an interview with Access Hollywood, he shared a story of being on a yacht and seeing the face of God in the sky.

“I was … listening to a song called the ‘Face of God’ … I was in my prayer meditation, reading my bible, and I’m like, Lord, everybody can your face. I want to see,” the actor recalled. “When I said it … I heard, “Look to your left.” So I looked to my left, and I looked, and I picked, and I picked up my phone, and I went [gestures taking a picture].”

He told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans, “I wasn’t put on this earth to act. I was put on this earth to share the example and power and wisdom and grace and mercy of God in my life.”