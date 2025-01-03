The Surgeon General’s office warns about the correlation between alcohol consumption and cancer

The U.S. Surgeon General is calling for updated warning labels on alcohol products and increased awareness.

Kay Wicker
Jan 3, 2025
(Photo credit: Adobe Stock Images)

Before you roll your eyes at those kicking off the year with a “dry January,” you may want to reconsider.

According to an advisory released Friday by the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, there may be a direct link between alcohol consumption and an increased risk of cancer.

“Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States – greater than the 13,500 alcohol-associated traffic crash fatalities per year in the US – yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk,” Murthy said.

The advisory notes that there is a “well-established” link for at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colorectum, esophagus, liver, mouth (oral cavity), throat (pharynx), and voice box (larynx), regardless of the type of alcohol consumed.

When it comes to breast cancer, 16.4% of breast cancer cases are due to alcohol consumption, the report stated. Meanwhile, annually, alcohol contributes to roughly 100,000 cancer cases and around 20,000 cancer deaths.

The U.S. Surgeon General’s office also found that cancer risks increase as alcohol consumption increases.

“For certain cancers, like breast, mouth, and throat cancers, evidence shows that the risk of developing cancer may start to increase around one or fewer drinks per day,” reads the advisory.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s office, alcohol is now the third-leading “preventable” cause of cancer in the US, behind tobacco and (albeit not always preventable but treatable) obesity.

Although, alcohol consumption alone isn’t the only determining factor. The advisory highlights how a person’s risk of developing cancer linked to their alcohol consumption is based on a “complex” combination of factors such as genetics, environment, access, and more.

Even still, Murthy is calling for increased awareness of the correlation among the American population. He proposes updated warning labels on products containing alcohol and other measures, including reassessing the guideline limits for alcohol consumption to account for the risk.

Black Americans may not drink as much as other demographics or even develop some cancers at the same rate; nevertheless, Black Americans die of cancer the most. Not to mention, certain cancers have been on the rise among younger adults, including Black younger adults. This advisory arrives as breast cancer cases are on the rise among younger women, and cancer deaths are expected to increase among men, with Black men most at risk.

However, as the U.S. Surgeon General’s office advises, many cancers that plague adults are preventable through learning your risks and lifestyle changes.

