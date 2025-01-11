A Black father and his son among the first victims of the Los Angeles wildfires

Since wildfires broke out in Los Angeles, destroying nearly everything in their path, 11 people have died, and authorities expect the death toll to rise.

At least three of the victims are Black and had lived in Altadena, a historic Black neighborhood that was just ravaged by the wildfires. Among the victims are a grandmother who told her family to evacuate without her and a disabled father and son.

NBC News reported that Erliene Louise Kelley, 83, died in her home in Altadena after it became engulfed in flames. Her granddaughter, Briana Navarro, 33, told the publication as the family was making preparations to evacuate, Kelley told them, “‘I’m fine. You guys go ahead.'”

Kelley had experienced a major wildfire before and assumed she would be okay. Navarro described Kelley as a “sweet” social person who knew and was adored by nearly everyone in her community, regardless of age.

“My grandmother was really active. … I thought she would be 99, just walking around. We didn’t expect to lose her so tragically and that’s what hurts the most,” she said.

Two of the natural disaster’s first deaths were Anthony Mitchell and his son Justin, who died in their home in Altadena.

Mitchell’s surviving son, Anthony Jr., told the Los Angeles Times when his father confirmed by phone that authorities were on the way, he suspects he was most likely trying to “keep everybody at ease.”

Mitchell had been an amputee who used a wheelchair, while his son Justin had cerebral palsy and required assistance getting out of bed. When relatives attempted to travel to them to help out, the publication reported that firefighters barred them from entering the area.

Mitchell’s surviving son noted that while his father most likely could have left, he would have needed help getting his brother and thus would not have wanted to leave him.

“My father would never leave any of his kids. His children were his legacy,” he said.

He added, “What hurts the most is that our state didn’t prepare for this at all.”

The wildfires raging throughout Los Angeles County began on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, and have scorched more than 30,000 acres of land and left thousands displaced. Presently firefighters are battling five active and rapidly spreading fires in the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, Hurst, and Archer regions.