Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon split, sources say

After five years, Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon have reportedly ended their relationship.

While TMZ was the first to report the news, People magazine has also confirmed that the 54-year-old “S.W.A.T.” star and the 41-year-old model have broken up.

A source told the outlet, “They are loving friends and co-parents and always will be.”

Moore and Dizon, who share a daughter— Frankie, 2— first made their relationship public in January 2023, around the time they welcomed their daughter. People magazine reported that the two became close following the death of Moore’s mother.

News of their breakup arrives months after Moore suggested marriage was not in their plans. In November 2024, he opened up exclusively to People magazine about his thoughts on marriage, which stem from his own parents’ relationship.

“I didn’t have a good role model of marriage in my life. Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me,” shared Moore.

Because of that, he questioned things he saw about marriage. “I asked my mother one time. I’m like, ‘If people get married, then what’s this prenup thing? Oh, I love you. You’re the most amazing person in the world, but sign this. So you don’t trust the person?’”

Instead, Moore said he liked to live more in the moment.

“To me, it’s just like tomorrow’s not guaranteed,” he continued. “But Jesiree, I’ll give you everything I got today and tomorrow. She is my partner. She is the mother of Frankie. Frankie has a dope-ass mama, and I’m going to try to be a dope-ass daddy. And we going to do that until God calls my name.”

In addition to their daughter, Frankie, Dizon has two children from previous relationships: a 6-year-old daughter namedCharlie,and a 17-year-old son namedKaiden.

Just days before the announcement of their breakup, Moore posted a shout-out to Dizon in an Instagram post featuring a video of Dizon and Frankie embracing.

“Mom n Frankie…. MIRACLES HAPPEN!!! Proud n Grateful Poppa,” he wrote.